Wexford Spiegeltent Festival confirms next act as tickets go on sale

A local folk/ballad band has been announced as the next act which will take to the stage for The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival this October. Fresh from a US tour featuring dates in the likes of Boston and Savannah, Green Road have been confirmed for a special show under the big top in the home county on Saturday, October 21.

Green Road’s homecoming gig comes hot on the heels of two shows from folk rock legends The Waterboys, one of which is a complete sell-out. The Wexford band are renowned for their blend of traditional tunes with a bluegrass and Americana slant connecting folk music at home and abroad.

Touring America as part of the St Patrick’s Day Festivities last month, Green Road headlined the Irish Cultural Festival in Boston, performed at St Patrick’s Day Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral and even at the JFK Presidential Library, as well as the Boston St Patrick's Day Parade Party.

Combined with the lively sounds of 5-string and tenor banjos, flatpicked guitar, mandolin, uilleann pipes and whistles, bass guitar and vocal harmonies, Green Road have forged a unique sound that is sure to have the Spiegeltent audience singing along from start to finish.

Tickets for the show are now on sale from wexfordspiegeltent.com priced at €25. With the band having sold out a show at The National Opera House earlier this year, they are expected to sell fast.