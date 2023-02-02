Wexford rugby fans to get the opportunity to meet their Leinster heroes

Wexford's Brian Deeny will return to his old club for the Leinster Rugby open training session.

LEINSTER Rugby are to give Wexford fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite players as they host an open training session in the model county.

Wexford Wanderers RFC will host the event at their grounds on Thursday, February 9, at 3 p.m.

There are strong Leinster connections at Wexford Wanderers with the club being the home of current player Brian Deeny, former Leinster and Ireland star Gordon D’Arcy and also being the club of Leinster Rugby President Debbie Carty.

The open session will be a great opportunity for the public to meet with manager Leo Cullen, his coaches and of course the players, as well as getting to see them training up close.

The manager is looking forward to it having enjoyed similar events last summer and before Christmas at Tullow RFC.

“The tour during the summer and the trip to Tullow, was brilliant,” he said. “The lads really enjoyed it and not just the players but the coaches and the staff as well.

Read More

“During Covid it was so difficult to connect with people, with our clubs and our communities and re-connecting is something that we are very keen to do now that things have returned to normal.

“The impact of Wexford Wanderers on Leinster and Irish rugby is clear for all to see and it’s great to get down there and show some appreciation for all the work that they do on the ground.”

Similarly, local hero Brian Deeny is looking forward to returning to his old stomping ground and bringing a few familiar faces with him.

“We all started in a club and wherever the journey takes us after that, you never forget that,” he said. “For all of us players, it all started with minis in some club in Leinster.

“For me, that’s Wexford Wanderers and it’s great people like Bobby Cummings, Colm Mahon, James O’Connor, Jim Ryan, Martin Fenlon, Donal McDonald. I could go on.

“All of us players have a list like that of people that give so much time to their club and it’s pretty special to be now heading there to train with the rest of the Leinster lads in a few weeks to a place where I was training and playing for my club only a few years ago.

“I know the club will put on a great welcome and I look forward to it.”

The open training session kicks off at 3 p.m. and the public are advised that there will be opportunities for autographs and photographs with players and coaches after the session and all are welcome to attend.