Wexford resident Peter Craddock celebrates 70th birthday in style by rolling up in a Morgan car

Peter Craddock arrived to his 70th birthday celebrations in style in a Morgan car at the Brothers of Charity, Ballymoney pictured with Martina Kubinova and Roisin McSweeney. Pic: Jim Campbell

Peter Craddock pictured with family and friends at his 70th birthday celebrations at the Brothers of Charity, Ballymoney. Pic: Jim Campbell

Peter Craddock ready to cut the cake at his 70th birthday celebrations at the Brothers of Charity, Ballymoney. Pic: Jim Campbell

Peter Craddock celebrated his 70th birthday with a touch of class and style by rolling up to the birthday party at Brothers of Charity, Ballymoney in a Morgan car.

Sporting a tux and a red bow tie, Peter joined with friends and family for the special occasion at Brothers of Charity in Ballymoney, the place he has called home for the last 33 years. Among those celebrating with him were his sister Alannah, who drove from Sligo for the occasion, some of his oldest childhood friends and his wide circle of friends from around the Gorey community.

“It was a brilliant day. We had all of Peter’s friends and family over,” said Team Lead at Brothers of Charity, Roisin McSweeney. “Peter rented a tux, drove the Morgan and then spent a lovely day with everyone.”

Peter is widely known in the community for his extremely happy and outgoing nature, said Roisin.

“Peter is very personable and he loves being the centre of attention. He enjoys horse riding, equine therapy, goes to the swimming pool at Seafield and is a member of Bocce art club. He’s the happiest person and lives life to the full. There’s absolutely no stopping him!”