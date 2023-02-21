Wexford producer earns BAFTA for work on award-winning short film

You might not have heard it, might not have even realised it was there, but amid all that clamour for Barry Keoghan, cheers for The Banshees of Inisherin, was a Wexford voice, a voice which, as the night wore on, would have reason to cheer on its own behalf.

That voice belonged to Keith Kehoe, co-producer of the now BAFTA award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye. From Ballymurn, Keith (33) was at the Royal Festival Hall with fellow producer Nick Sadler and the two filmmakers Tom Berkely and Ross White.

This small Irish team may not have been as feted as their counterparts on the big table at the front, but their achievements are just as credible, just as noteworthy. And they too will attend the Oscars in Los Angeles next month. But how did a young Wexford man end up at one of the biggest events in the film industry calendar, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Brian Cox and Cate Blanchett?

Having went to school in St Peter’s in Wexford town and then onto university in the capital, Keith moved to the UK, first to Bournemouth and then to London.

“My background is in producing film and television, I was interested in the entertainment side initially, the production side, but over the past five years I’ve moved into the financial side,” Keith explains. “We work with media people who know how to make the shows but need someone to look after the financial side of it, so our main role is in financing the work. It’s almost a case of merging the two worlds, business and creativity.

"It’s like people sit down in the evening to watch Netflix and see thousands of shows, but maybe they don’t realise that behind each show is a complex business arrangement which allows the creative people to do their job.”

And it was while working for a financing company called Goldfinch that he first encountered a script which would eventually see him walk the red carpet with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

“Myself and Nick launched a programme called First Flight which was aimed at supporting new and emerging filmmakers and giving them the funding to make their projects. We had 350 applications, a lot more than we anticipated, and our job was to go through them all in detail and find the ones we were most excited about.

"We narrowed it down to 20 and then interviewed each of them about what they wanted to do and create. We backed three projects and one of the ones we chose was An Irish Goodbye; but all the credit goes to the two lads, they have made an amazing film, we just put the backing into it.”

Released in 2021 An Irish Goodbye is a 23 minute short set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland, during which “estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Michelle Fairley)”.

The film has been on the festival circuit for the past 18 months, garnering praise and acclaim wherever it went, and now it has earned its writers a BAFTA for Best British Short Film and an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film.

“It’s a story with a lot of heart, a fantastic script and it really captured our imagination,” says Keith. “The lad had a clear idea of what they wanted to achieve and knew what it took to make a great movie. Both of them weren’t long out of college when they’d started making films, and they had an infectious enthusiasm from the outset.”

While tickets for the Oscars are at a premium and Keith will have to watch on from afar, he did get to enjoy the night in London on Sunday, and the fare on offer was in keeping with the occasion.

“We had a few drinks, it was champagne and cocktails, the whole event was sponsored by a gin company and there was a free bar for the night,” he says. “It was a good people-watching spot, there was Eddie Redmayne, Cate Blanchett, Brian Cox, loads of stars around.

"There was 15 of us in total, including the friends and family of the two film-makers, and when the announcement was made it felt like the loudest cheer of the night. There was a great atmosphere in the place and whenever an Irish person won the cheers seemed that little bit louder.”

Now with a company called Great Point Media, Keith says he would like to get back into the creative side of filmmaking in the future and perhaps ride the wave of what is a golden era for Irish cinema. But does that involve a return home after ten years in England?

“I would probably like to back into the production side, the creative side, and I would like to come back to Ireland, I married a British girl and we are hoping to return eventually,” he says. “The industry here is doing so well at the moment, that we have so many nominations at the BAFTAS and the Oscars is a real testament to the standard here.”