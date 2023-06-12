Wexford Pride seeks to create change as it hosts ‘soapbox event’ on June 18

With 2023 marking the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland, Wexford Pride is inviting the LGBQTIA+ community to participate in a soapbox event on Wexford’s Quay front at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. Referencing Pride Month, which takes place throughout June, PRO of Wexford Pride Rian Browne said this was an opportunity to commemorate the past and examine the current climate for those in the LGBQTIA+ community.

“While Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate the historic gains of the LGBQTIA+ community, it is crucial that we also connect to the origins of Pride as a protest movement in the fight against social oppression and exclusion of queer people,” said Rían. “In this light, Wexford Pride is calling on LGBTQIA+ community members and allies to gather at Wexford Quay to give voice to the experiences of LGBTQIA+ people in Co Wexford.”

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the Fairview March, the first Pride protest in the country following the murder of Declan Flynn; and the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Liberation Movement, and although “Ireland has made important progress in LGBTQIA+ rights with marriage equality and gender recognition”, Rían says there is work still to be done.

"Transgender people seeking care via the HSE are subject to an estimated ten-year wait for an initial consultation with the National Gender Service. LGBTQIA+, Travellers and Roma are disproportionately impacted by increased mental health struggles, housing insecurity and social exclusion on the basis of their ethnic minority identity.

"LGBQTIA+ asylum seekers coming to Ireland in search of sanctuary face intimate scrutiny surrounding their sexual orientation or gender identity. One in three LGBQTIA+ students reported feeling unaccepted in school, with 76 per cent feeling unsafe. LGBQTIA+ people are disproportionately impacted by wider social inequality impacting Irish society, including housing insecurity and economic inequality.

‘As community members and allies, we must stand together in solidarity with all members of the LGBQTIA+ community. It is essential that we do not lose sight of the lived reality of many in our community who are still subject to discrimination, marginalisation and oppression due to the intersectional nature of many LGBQTIA+ identities. We cannot truly celebrate the victories of Pride without acknowledging the work that remains to be done and our role as queer people and community allies in coming together to create that change.’”

Drawing on the tradition of ‘soapbox’ speech-making, Wexford Pride is inviting individuals to express their experience via a written speech, spoken word piece or any other form of expression that feels appropriate or comfortable. Attendees are encouraged to bring Pride flags.