Wexford people living with dementia encouraged to embrace sporting memories

Launch of the Wexford GAA "Sporting Memories" in association with the Alzheimer Society which takes place in Chadwick's Wexford Park on Monday 6th February at 2.30pm. L/r; Ann Marie Laffan (Wexford County Council), Tony Dempsey (Age Friendly Ambassador), Catherine O'Leary (Alzheimer Society National Community Manager) and Margurete Furlong (Chairperson of the GAA Health and Wellbeing Commitee)

Wexford GAA, in association with Wexford County Council (WCC) and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) hosts the inaugural ‘Sporting Memories’ event on Monday, February 6 at 2.30 p.m. at Wexford Park. This free event is for people of all ages, including those living with dementia, to attend and reminisce about some of the county’s greatest sporting moments.

Tony Dempsey, Age Friendly Ambassador for Wexford, will emcee the event with All-Ireland winning hurler Tony Doran, All-Star midfielder George O’Connor, and author of the Wexford GAA Bible, Dominic Williams, the main speakers. There will also be an exhibition of sports memorabilia.

Sporting Memories is a programme designed to improve the health and well-being of people with dementia and help them re-engage with a community which once played a huge role in their lives.

“Reminiscence is particularly important for people living with dementia, as remembering can instil a sense of competence and confidence which can make them feel empowered,” explained Cathyrn O’Leary National Community Engagement Manager with the ASI. "The programme aims to tackle dementia, depression, and loneliness through safe, friendly sessions, led by people with a passion for sport and a desire to help people with dementia, their families and supporters stay engaged or become re-engaged in their communities.”

“We encourage as many as possible, especially those living with dementia and their families, to come along and enjoy this opportunity to relive the great GAA moments from the past, to meet former stars and to enjoy being part of the GAA community once again.”

For more information about this event please contact cathryn.oleary@alzheimer.ie