Wexford panto postponed over Covid concerns

WITH growing concern over Covid cases numbers, new variants and further government restrictions to come, the committee of Wexford Pantomime Society have taken the difficult decision to postpone their production of ‘Aladdin’ which had been due to take place in January.

Rehearsals were already in full swing with an impressive cast in place, however, now it looks as if that hard work will have to be parked indefinitely as a result of growing Covid numbers. In a statement issued by the Wexford Pantomime Society Committee, they said: “There have been a number of different factors to this decision, mainly the national public health advice about reducing social contacts and the spread of Covid within the community. In addition ,the unknown Omicron variant and uncertainty regarding restrictions in the live entertainment industry were also considered.

"Looking to the future, we plan to stage Aladdin with the current cast, chorus and choir in the first half of 2022, and are currently liaising with the team at the National Opera House seeking new dates. Please bear with us as we work on this and we’ll inform you about these new dates as soon as possible. All tickets purchased with be transferred to the new dates and refunds will be available if the new dates do not suit you.”

Finally, the committee acknowledged the hard work that the cast, production team, “panto parents”, committee, chorus and choir put in over the past few months, as well as thanking sponsors and those who had already purchased tickets for the show.

"We are disappointed not to be able to bring some panto magic to the people of Wexford this January, but we will welcome you with open arms when we finally get to take our first steps onto the National Opera House stage. We look forward with hope in our hearts and a steely determination to make panto magic happen as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience, help, support and understanding at this time.”