Wexford Ógra Fianna Fáil to host coffee morning in Oylegate in aid of Ukraine

Wexford Ógra Fianna Fáil will be holding a coffee morning in aid of Ukraine on Monday, June 6, in the Slaney Inn, Oylegate.

The event is being organised in support of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal and the support of the general public will be very much appreciated.

The coffee morning will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 noon and all proceeds will go towards the appeal.

Wexford Ógra’s chairperson, Ruairí Ryan, commented on the forthcoming event and said it’s important to show support to the people of Ukraine.

"It’s important we support our brothers and sisters in Ukraine going through a struggle much like our ancestors did and support those fleeing their homes to avoid the conflict,” he said.

"We in Ógra want to help the people of Ukraine in whatever capacity we can therefore we are planning a coffee morning with all proceeds to go to the great efforts of the Irish Red Cross," said Ruairí.