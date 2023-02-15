Wexford musician takes part in jazz concert

A very special concert took place recently in Wexford Arts Centre that showcased the combined talent of three of the contemporary jazz scenes most formidable musicians.

This event, the Lawlor, Leighton, Kockott trio, attracted a full house at the WAC for what was not just a memorable evening of jazz but a musical experience par excellence.

Drummer, Kevin Lawlor has built up a solid jazz following in the south-east, mostly through gigs that are provocatively creative while working mostly within the flexible confines of modern jazz.

This gig gig saw him join forces with Derry guitarist, Joseph Leighton, the veritable new kid on the Irish jazz block, and German bassist, Florian Kockott.

They presented a tight programme of original tunes and interpretations of works drawn from the canon of popular music that held the audience spellbound.

Leighton was highly impressive throughout, his calm confidence, the absence of showbiz bluster and his fluid playing belying his youthfulness. He can slip so seamlessly from complex chordal sequences to intricate lines of melody to take the listener somewhere else.

His talents as an inventive writer were explored on his own ‘Mindsweeper’ and ‘Submerged’, the latter kick-started by expressive solo work. His fiery playing on his own ‘Doggy Dreams’ cut loose beyond the jazz realm into Jimi Hendrix/Radiohead pyrotechnics, to the delight of the audience.

There was a balance too with Kockett and Lawlor able to match his guitar wizardry at every turn. Kockett shone through on Joe Henderson’s, ‘Serenity’, while Lawlor stepped up for his own ‘Socks’ and was also riding high on Arthur Altman’s, ‘All Or Nothing at All’. The trio collectively brought a winning bossa nova style to the oldie, ‘You're My Everything’, too.

The clarity of the playing was an added highlight emphasised by the impeccable in-house production that added to the overall experience. That the show concluded with a spontaneous standing ovation from the Wexford Arts Centre audience was clear evidence that this had been a night to remember.