Wexford Minor Camogie stars brighten up the holidays for young children at Wexford General Hospital

While supporters may focus solely on the results, on what they see the pitch of a Sunday afternoon, for those managing our GAA teams the picture is a lot wider. On-field success may be the difference between them staying on or seeking pastures new but inter-county competition is about much more than training, tactics and games.

As manager of the Wexford camogie minors, Stephen Whelan is acutely aware of the role he plays in the development of his team, and not just in terms of their ability to score frees and take goals. He believes in a more holistic approach, in equipping his charges with skills with which to beat the opposition and skills to excel in life.

It was with this in mind that he arranged for two of his players Sophie O'Leary and Leah Morris to visit Wexford General Hospital’s children’s ward over Christmas, to bring presents to the patients and spread some festive cheer. However, as he explains, there was some personal history behind the idea too.

“My parents would have lost two children when we were younger, one in infancy and another still-born. And my brother also lost a baby girl at a week-old,” says Stephen. “But also, I know that the girls can be quite impressionable at that age 16-17, and I wanted to show them that the opportunity they have is an excellent one, not everybody has it."

Although the county team may not yet be household names, Stephen says he also wanted to give the girls a taste of life in the public eye, a little exposure as they prepare for another year in the A Shield competition.

“Part of it also was to show that this is the county minor team, we’re here, and to give the girls a bit of publicity. These young girls are putting in the effort but not everybody sees it, they were playing up in Bunclody in sub-zero temperatures recently and we were back training on December 28. I think the experience humbled them a little bit, you’re going in and seeing new-born kids, teenagers, who are in hospital and only allowed have one parent with them because of restrictions.

"It made them realise we don’t have it too bad. But they enjoyed it too, they said afterwards it was one of the most enjoyable things they’d done since joining the team. To the best of my knowledge this is something that no minor camogie team has done before. I’m trying to promote the team, the more publicity they get, the more high-profile they become, the better for them, but we’re trying to educate them too, give them life skills as well as sports skills.”

Paying tribute to Dunnes Stores who provided the team with gift cards to purchase presents for the children, Stephen said the focus is now on the upcoming season and potentially bringing some silverware back to Wexford.

“The dynamic in the group is good, we’re getting them involved in sports psychology, strength and conditioning, trying to set a higher standard for ourselves,” he says. “Croke Park have informed us we’re not in the top six at the moment, and results would dictate that, so we’ll be in the minor A shield this year, but we’re targeting a place in the final.”