Wexford is officially one of the most Eurovision obsessed towns in Ireland

We may be years past the glory days of the Eurovision in Ireland, when the likes of Johnny Logan, Linda Martin, Niamh Kavanagh, Paul Harrington, Charlie McGettigan and Riverdance ensured this small island nation became the heavy hitters of the annual song contest. But Ireland’s slippage down the ranks in recent years has not dampened the interest of Wexford town when it comes to searching for all things Eurovision on Google.

According to research conducted by search engine specialists Digital Funnel, Wexford is the second most obsessed town in Ireland when it comes to the Eurovision, coming in just behind Killarney. The Kerry town came out on top with a score of 287 out of 400, followed by Wexford, Maynooth, Mallow and Carrick-on-Suir rounding out the top five most interested towns in Ireland.

So as Ireland’s entry Wild Youth take to the stage on Tuesday night in a bid to gain a place in Saturday’s grand final, Wexford town will be fully engaged in the contest – according to the research at least.

Co Dublin is the most interested county, with six towns in the county appearing on the long list, closely followed by County Tipperary and County Wicklow, both on four.

At the other end of the scale, Nenagh in Co. Tipperary is the least interested town in Ireland when it comes to the famous song contest, only registering a 25/400 score. Croagh, Kinnegad, Edenderry and Crossakiel are some of the other least interested towns. registering a 25/400 score.