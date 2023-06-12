Wexford ICA has talent final raises €1,226 for Women’s Refuge

POETRY, music and more were enjoyed at Camross Hall on Thursday at the annual final of ICA Has Got Talent competition in aid of Wexford Women’s Refuge.

There were 15 finalists who chose to recite poetry, sing a song, perform novelty act or group dance.

Camross Mummers who performed a folk/Irish dance were deemed winners with a panel of Margaret Nolan, Berna Cadogan, Dympna Kelly, Breda Nolan, Margaret O'Gorman, Mary Kelly, Patricia Sweeney, Mary Nolan, Marian Donnelly and Breda Banville.

Their coach was Sean Sinnott, who is the last surviving member of the local Dungeer Mummers that won the world folk dance in Wales in 1966 and musician on the evening was Joan Quigley who is well known all over the country.

Marie Kehoe, Duncannon guild came 2nd, with her recitation ' They should have asked my husband ' by Pam Ayers. 3rd place went to Callie Doyle from Adamstown guild singing ' This House is a Home'.

Nuala Wickham, from Kilrane/Rosslare Harbour finished 4th with her song about Free Travel and the ladies from Ballyfad came 5th with their novelty act, ' Free Power' and a cast of Josephine Dorman, Dorothy Kenny, Mary McCarthy, Susan Delaney and Marion Whelan.

Acclaimed director of musicals far and near Ray Quigley was in the hot seat, giving some valuable tips to performers for future participation. Federation President, Breda Cahill presented Paul Maloney pottery to the first five winners.

Chairperson of Wexford Women’s Refuge Vicki Barron spoke to the packed hall about the work the refuge undertakes and accepted a cheque for €1,226 from Ms Cahill.