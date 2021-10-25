Wexford Historical Society lecture to look at role of railways during war years

This year Wexford Historical Society will host its Dr George Hadden Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, October 27 via Zoom. Entitled ‘Wars & the Railways in Wexford 1916-1921’ it will be presented by Oliver Doyle a national expert on railway history. In 1916, the railways were the main form of transport in Ireland and the lecture opens with a brief summary of the service they provided. During the wars between 1916-21 (World War I and the War of Independence) there were major coal shortages restricting the level of service railways could provide.

Using the railways to transport mail was of great benefit to the volunteers and, as a result, the hijacking of mail from trains at isolated stations was widespread. Also during this period the Benedictine nuns of Ypres arrived by train at Macmine, later departing for Galway. The railways repatriated the remains of those killed away from home and ran special trains to Wexford for the funeral of John Redmond MP, including his funeral train from Kingstown. At one stage drivers, firemen and guards refused to work trains carrying troops or goods for the military. A serious collision in the Enniscorthy tunnel in 1921 left one track worker dead and two seriously injured.

The lecture can be accessed from www.wexfordhistoricalsociety.com.