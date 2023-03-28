Wexford Festival Singers will be joined by Dublin Chamber Orchestra for Rowe Street performance

The Wexford Festival Singers appear at Rowe Street Church at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 where they will perform Cherubini: Requiem in C minor. They will be joined by the large orchestra of The Dublin Chamber Orchestra who will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony no 31 in D major “Paris”. The performances will be conducted by Musical Director Dr Kevin O’Carroll and Leader Catherine Humphreys.

The Requiem in C Minor for mixed chorus and orchestra was written in 1816 by Italian composer Luigi Cherubini and comprises of seven movements and, unusually, does not feature any vocal soloists. The Wexford Festival Singers are a mixed voice choir whose repertoire ranges from major classical to contemporary works. Established in 1975, members come from across the south east and include singers of all ages, backgrounds, occupations and interests.

The Wexford Festival Singers is a not-for-profit choir and performs at least three concerts each year, the highlight of which is the choral concert during the Wexford Opera Festival.

“We are always interested in new members so if you enjoy singing and would like to join us,” said Nicky Roberts (nicky.bella@yahoo.co.uk or www.wexfordfestivalsingers.com.). “We rehearse every Wednesday 7.30 p.m. at Friary Hall, School Street, Wexford. Our forthcoming concerts which will be Sunday, November 5 during the Wexford Opera Festival and our annual Christmas concert in aid of St Vincent de Paul Wexford on Sunday, December 9 at 3 p.m. both at Rowe Street Church, Wexford.

Tickets available from choir members/Nicky Roberts 0873904994/Wexford Arts Centre.