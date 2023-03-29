Wexford Festival Opera’s ‘Friends’ recital featuring soprano Celine Byrne now has limited tickets on general release

Wexford Festival Opera are delighted to announce that a limited number of tickets have been made available for their spring Friends recital this year.

This hugely popular annual event is usually only for Friends of the Festival but this year some tickets will be on sale from www.nch.ie

The recital will be performed by Celine Byrne accompanied by pianist Dearbhla Brosnan. The evening will open with WFO Artistic Director, Rosetta Cucchi speaking about this year’s exciting festival programme and giving an insight into what audiences can expect this October.

The 72nd Wexford Festival Opera, centring around the theme of Women and War, will run from October 24 to November 5 featuring 70 events over 13 days. The three mainstage operas have been confirmed as Zoraida di Granata by G. Donizetti 1822; L’aube rouge by Camille Erlanger 1911; La Ciociara by Marco Tutino 2015. For more see wexfordopera.com

Tickets for the Friends recital, priced €25 are available now from www.nch.ie