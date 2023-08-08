Wexford Festival Opera’s Factory programme benefiting from PwC’s continued support

At a cultural event in the PwC offices in celebration of their continued sponsorship of Wexford Factory, Wexford Festival Opera's (WFO) academy for young Irish and Irish based artists, are (from left) Randall Shannon, Executive Director WFO, James McNally, Partner PwC, and Ami Hewitt, Wexford Factory Artist. PHOTO: Mark Stedman

The continued support of PwC was music to the ears of the Wexford Festival Opera team when the company’s sponsorship was marked at a cultural event at their Spence Dock offices in Dublin.

PwC celebrated their continued sponsorship of the Wexford Factory as part of their two-year partnership covering the 2022-2023 term. PwC has been a long-time supporter of Wexford Festival Opera, expanding the partnership to sponsor Wexford Factory in 2020.

The Wexford Factory is a professional academy for young Irish / Irish-based singers, which is now in its fourth year. The Factory, supported by PwC, is designed to mentor young singers through master-classes led by internationally recognised artists and professionals. The 2023 Wexford Factory will commence prior to the beginning of rehearsals for this year’s Festival.

Opera singers Ami Hewitt and Maria Hughes performed at the event in PwC’s Spencer Dock offices. Artists Maria and Ami have both been supported by the partnership between the Festival and PwC, and Ami is a current member of Wexford Factory.

Nurturing artists and showcasing the talents of young singers has long been a cornerstone of Wexford Festival Opera. Many of today's world leading Opera artists performed in Wexford early on in their careers. The dedication, sacrifice and hard work which are key for a career in opera are also those that are needed to succeed in business. PwC has supported the Wexford Festival Opera since 2015 and has been steadfast in their support of emerging future leaders in the worlds of art, sport, and business.

The 2022/2023 Factory participants have been embarking on a 2-year journey with Wexford Festival Opera, which has seen them take part in a professional development academy last September, as well as perform in the 2022 Festival, taking part in international exchanges and perform at many Festival events throughout 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Wexford Factory artists will return to the Festival in September to take part in their second Wexford Factory term.

The 2023 Wexford Factory Artists are: Deirdre Arratoon, Michael Bell, Eoin Foran, Ami Hewitt, Emily Hogarty, Corina Ignat, Paolo Jaho, William Kyle, Peter Lidbetter, Sarah Luttrell, Víctor Simón Jiménez Moral, Aoife Moran, Hannah O’Brien, Marta Pluda, Leah Redmond and Rebecca Warren.

Speaking of the Factory and PwC partnership WFO Executive Director Randall Shannon said: “PwC has been a valued supporter of Wexford Festival Opera for many years. Their commitment to providing platforms to young emerging artists has been central to this partnership throughout and we are delighted to mark our 2023 partnership at this special event in the PwC offices.”

Speaking about the sponsorship, Jean Delaney, Partner, PwC, said: “Enabling diverse young talent to reach their potential is a priority at PwC. Our support of this important professional development academy at the Wexford Factory is a perfect fit with our brand. We wish all of the artists great success for the 2023 programme and in their future careers.”

Speaking of her reasons for developing the Wexford Factory, WFO Artistic Director, Rosetta Cucchi, said: “The best memories of my life are associated with the academies I attended in my youth. That is where I learned the true meaning of professionalism and how I could continue to challenge myself as an artist. This is the reason I decided to establish the Wexford Factory. It is the duty of every highly regarded international festival such as Wexford to give a new generation of artists the opportunity to grow; giving them wings to fly in their careers.”

Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi’s 2023 programme is built around the theme of Women & War and will feature three main stage operas, Zoraida Di Granata, L’Aube Rouge and La Ciociara. Further events include two pocket operas, the Wexford Factory opera, 11 lunchtime recitals, an immersive community opera - a first for WFO, a choral recital with New Dublin Voices, the annual gala concert of festival favourites, film screenings, an impossible interview, the Dr Tom Walsh lecture which asks Are Women Peacemakers?, a myriad of joyous free pop-up events all around the town and an exuberant opening night.

Public Booking is now open for the 72nd Wexford Festival Opera which will run for 13 wonderful days and nights from October 24 to November 5. The festival is once again looking forward to welcoming audiences to experience for themselves the magic of Wexford Festival Opera in the stunning National Opera House this Autumn.

See www.wexfordopera.com for further details.