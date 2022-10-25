Wexford Festival Opera: pop-up events bring the magic of opera to the town’s streets

Randall Shannon, Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera; Peter Mulvany, Managing Director (Retail Division) and Amy Power, Director of Private Client at Arachas Corporate Insurance Brokers enjoying an impromptu performance from baritone William Kyle in the National Opera House coffee shop to mark the announcement of Arachas' sponsorship of the Wexford Festival Opera Pop-Up Programme which will see free mini performances taking place around Wexford town throughout the Festival. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Wexford Festival Opera continue to bring the magic of opera to the streets of Wexford with a series of daily pop-up performances. These surprise free multidisciplinary performances feature music, drama, singing and dance. The events are being performed in various shops and businesses around Wexford town and though the time and location of these daily events are known, but what they will be will remain a surprise!

With over 20 Pop-Up Performances happening over the course of the Festival, there is something for everyone. The performances include members of the Wexford Factory, the Festival’s academy for young Irish singers, and artists from the Festival main stage programme, so you never know who you might see singing from the window of Barkers on main street or performing in the local bookshop.

For those who can’t make the performances in-person they are also streamed via the Festival’s social media and YouTube channels.

The very popular Pop-Up Programme is proudly sponsored by Arachas Insurance Brokers, Ireland’s largest nationwide broker. Arachas have been proud sponsors of Wexford Festival Opera since 2018 and now has a new office in Castlebridge, Wexford. The support of this element of the Festival’s programmes showcases their commitment to supporting the Arts and culture within communities. The nature of these events means that they can be equally enjoyed by a regular festival-goer or someone who just happens to pass by!

Peter Mulvany, MD Advisory at Arachas Insurance Brokers said: “With a stronger presence in Wexford, Arachas is delighted to continue our partnership with Wexford Festival Opera and to see this unique event back on stage and live on the streets. The Pop-Up events are a wonderful addition, giving our wider community the opportunity to enjoy spontaneous performances and celebrate the up-and-coming talent who bring this festival to life and who are so vital to the future of the Irish Events and Entertainment sector.”

Randall Shannon, Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera said: ‘’We are very grateful to Arachas for their continued support of Wexford Festival Opera, the support of such a vital community element of our programme, our Pop-Up events, demonstrates Arachas’ commitment to making the Arts accessible for everyone to enjoy’’

CALENDAR OF POP-UP EVENTS

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

2pm NOH THEATRE CAFÉ – Hocus Pocus I

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

2pm GREENACRES – The Magic Trio

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

12pm NOH BACKSTAGE – PaintTheatre*

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

12pm AIB BANK – Cast a Spell 2

2pm THE CROWN BAR – Music & Spirits

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

12pm CREATIVE HUB – Cinderella Graffiti

2pm BARKERS – Magic at the Balcony I

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

12pm GREENACRES – Happily Ever After

2pm WHITES HOTEL – Enchanted Strings

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

12pm FRANK’S PLACE – Wizard of Opera

2pm TALBOT HOTEL – Pop Halloween

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

12pm NOH THEATRE CAFÉ – Hocus Pocus 2

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

12pm THE BOOK CENTRE – Riddikulus

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

12pm WESTGATE – Music & Stardust 3

2pm NOH THEATRE CAFÉ – The Magic Trio

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

12pm BARKERS – Magic at the Balcony 2

2pm FRANK’S PLACE – Fairies at the Opera

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

2pm GREENACRES – The Last Spell

All events are Free. Indoor event numbers may be limited.

* Reservation is required for PAINTheatre (Box Office 053 9122144)