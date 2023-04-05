Wexford Festival Opera announce audition dates for 2024 Factory programme

In 2020, Wexford Festival Opera (WFO) established the Wexford Factory to offer professional and financial support to young singers and pianists in the early stage of their careers. The factory is now in its fourth edition and we are looking forward to auditioning the next generation of operatic talent for the 2024 Wexford Factory.

The aim in creating the Wexford Factory is to offer a world class formative experience for young opera singers and pianists who are on the brink of a fully professional career. Working closely with partner opera company, the Rossini Opera Festival ‘Alberto Zedda Academy’ in Pesaro, the team will help the factory artists to hone their musical and professional skills to start a brilliant journey into the industry. PwC are the current sponsors of the Wexford Factory and support Wexford Festival Opera in providing this platform for young talent.

Auditions to be part of the 2024 Wexford Factory will take place on June 19, 20, 21 2023 in Wexford. The Wexford Factory is aimed at singers and pianists that are of Irish nationality or resident in Ireland. Applications must be sent by May 15.

For singers: Audition candidates must prepare three arias. The arias must be sung in the original language and key, including, when applicable, the recitativo and cabaletta. The panel has the right to choose whether to listen to the whole or only part of the program. Candidates may use their own pianist, however a pianist will be provided.

For Pianists: Audition candidates must prepare three pieces. The panel has the right to choose whether to listen to the whole or only part of the program.

The Wexford Factory will train young singers and pianists through intensive master classes led by international artists and professionals.

Wexford Festival Opera is a respected cultural and educational centre in the international opera world. The role of talent scouting, which WFO has cultivated over the years, continues to be one of the strategic goals of its artistic vision. International and renowned artists will always be linked to WFO, which provided a vital step forward in their careers. following this idea, Wexford Factory aims to be a springboard for artists, showcasing their emerging talent in various festival events and in an entire opera production expressly dedicated to them.

Collaboration with RIAM (Royal Irish Academy) and TUD (Technological University Dublin) is a vital aspect in achieving these aims.

For more info on applying see - https://www.wexfordopera.com/learningandengagement/wexford-factory/apply-for-wexford-factory-2024/