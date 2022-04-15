Wexford family take to the open roads for new RTÉ series ‘Wild Atlantic Kids’

A Ballindaggin family feature on a new RTÉ children’s series called Wild Atlantic Kids which will screened on television next week. Michael Fortune, Aileen Lambert and their three girls Nellie (12), Eppie (9) and Nan (7), along with their dog Chubby, took to the road last summer in their campervan to undertake an epic trip along the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal to Cork.

The family normally take their camper van to Brittany during the Summer however due to Covid they were presented with this opportunity of a working holiday tipping down the west coast of Ireland.

The series was filmed in July and August last year and follows the activities of the three young girls and their dog over the five weeks. Michael jokingly says: “Mammy and Daddy were really just the taxi drivers!” However he follows up and says: “it was a mighty experience for the girls and they got to meet some great people and see and do great things in a wonderful part of the country.”

Each of the ten episodes captures day-to-day living in the camper van and centres around the activities which the girls got up to along the way from fishing, foraging for seaweed, paddle boarding, straw mask making, amusement rides and catching up with friends along the way for a few songs.

The family are well known through their work in the area of folklore and traditional song and many will know the girls from their appearances on Michaels folklore.ie facebook page and through song videos with Aileen.

The programme will be aired on RTÉ 2 each day at 10.50am from Monday April 18 to Friday April 22 and if you miss it you can catch up on RTÉ Player.