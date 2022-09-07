Wexford drama teacher is still discovering drama 20 years on

Wexford has been long renowned as a cultural hub, a county with a strong tradition in the Arts, a place where young performers can flourish and grow. Helping those performers to grow are people like Olga Conway who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Discovering Drama, the school she set up in Wexford in 2002.

Joined by former pupils and past teachers and local dignitaries, Olga hosted a special gathering in the National Opera House to mark this significant milestone.

“A lot has happened since the marking of our 10th anniversary. I have gotten married, had two children, and we have gone through a recession and a pandemic. I feel we needed a night of joy and celebration,” said Olga as she paid tribute to the creative artists, pupils and parents, staff members and her own family members who had helped Discovering Drama to flourish since its inception.

Olga’s brother Nigel, a past teacher at the school, and Andrew Holden, a current teacher, acted as the MCs for the celebration while some of Discovering Drama’s current students performed for the gathered crowd of family, friends, past pupils and parents.

Discovering Drama now operates in several locations, incorporating drama exams, professional agency work, large scale end of year performances in the National Opera House and fun weekly classes. Looking to the future, Olga said she had several performances in the National Opera House planned, along with workshops with industry professionals, the addition of some specialised classes and the launch of the Patrons Programme later in the year.