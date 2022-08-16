Wexford Drama Group to stage “The Cripple of Inishmaan” in the National Opera House

The cast of The Cripple of Inishmaan.

Wexford Drama Group is presenting “The Cripple of Inishmaan” by Martin McDonagh in the National Opera House over two weekends nightly from August 18 to 20 and August 25 to 27.

The play which has become an Irish classic, is a dark comedy set on the isolated island of Inishmaan in the 1930s and centres around “cripple” Billy Claven who dreams of escaping the quiet shop run by his two doting aunts and making his way to the bright lights of Hollywood.

On the way he has to traverse the company of a peacockish storyteller, a haunted fisherman, a snooty doctor, a bed bound biddy, a giant man child and a sexy psychopath.

The Wexford production directed by Paul Walsh stars a wealth of local talent including Caroline O'Connell, Dylan Walsh, Shane Kirwan, Brandon Cogley, Emma O'Leary, Tony Brennan, Catherine Walsh, Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Michael O'Gorman as Billy Claven.

To book tickets go to nationaloperahouse.ie or telephone 053 9122144.