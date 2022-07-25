Wexford designer Richard Malone undertakes major collaboration with the National Gallery of Ireland

A display of fashion designer and artist Richard Malone’s response to the life and work of the renowned Italian sculptor Alberto Giacometti will open on August 4 at the National Gallery of Ireland where he has been engaged in a residency since June.

Malone’s collaboration with the gallery began with a period of research in consultation with curators, investigating Giacometti and exploring archives, followed by working on site in the education studio, directly opposite the gallery’s exhibition space.

An exhibition called Giacometti: From Life is running at the National Gallery of Ireland until September 4, featuring than 50 works including bronze and plaster sculptures, paintings, drawings, and prints. It is co-organised by the National Gallery of Ireland and the Fondation Giacometti. Tickets are from €5, with free entry on Mondays before 1pm.

The Wexford man described the residency, organised in partnership with the art-inspired boutique hotel in Dublin, as an exciting opportunity for him.

He will talk about his experience, his response to Giacometti: From Life and the impact of the project on his artistic practice in an informal question and answer session facilitated by Sinéad Rice, Head of Education at the National Gallery on September 4 at 3pm. Admission is free but places are limited.

In his own practice, Malone works in garment making, drawing, writing, textiles, weaving and performance and often crosses the borders of rigidly defined artistic outputs.

His work as an artist and designer has won numerous accolades and is held in some of the world’s most important collections including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum London and the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

Ms Rice said the gallery hoped that Richard’s work will encourage audiences to explore the exhibition and the gallery in a new way.

Admission is free to the exhibition resulting from Malone’s response to Giacometti’s work, which will also continue until September 4.