Wexford crafters and designers unite for Christmas gift campaign

Award-winning Wexford jewellery and couture designer, Blaithin Ennis is one of the many Wexford craft makers and designers taking part in the ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ campaign this Christmas.

Run with the support of Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI), the campaign highlights the local contribution of craft makers and designers and encourages anyone looking for that special gift or purchase to consider original craft products from local makers in Wexford.

This year’s ‘Made Local’ campaign is highlighting the quality and originality of Irish designed and craft-made products. It is hoped that it will inspire consumers to think of Irish made crafts products both for themselves and as gifts this Christmas which will support jobs and makers and designers in County Wexford. 1,355 makers and 350 retail outlets for Irish craft and design are participating in the ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ campaign.

Commenting on the Wexford campaign launch, Design & Craft Council Ireland Chief Executive Officer, Rosemary Steen, said:

“Made Local celebrates the skill and originality of our local craft makers and the retail outlets that support them in County Wexford. This year, we have an important message for consumers that recognises the cost of living challenges we are all facing into. We focus on the quality and sustainability of Irish designed craft products. We are asking consumers to take time to think about the long term value of products they buy, particularly in ‘cost per use’ or ‘cost per wear’ terms. We are asking consumers to be mindful in their purchasing decisions and to support their local craft makers wherever and whenever they can.

"‘Made Local’ products in textiles, fashion, ceramics, jewellery, or any of the many other craft disciplines, deliver excellent value for money. They are truly ‘Made to Last’ and will provide years of enjoyment and pleasure for buyers.”