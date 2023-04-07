Wexford children’s author launches new novel and says reaction so far has been ‘completely bonkers’

Zombie pirates, depressed blobfish and performing eels all come to life within the pages of Wexford native Nick Sheridan’s new children’s book, The Case of the Phantom Treasure, illustrated by David O’Connell and published by Simon & Schuster.

The second in the popular series of mystery adventure books set in the charming coastal hamlet of Snoops Bay, The Case of the Phantom Treasure once again pits a gang of plucky young investigators against a sinister force menacing their town.

When Riz, Olly, Drew and Anton decide to visit the town’s most unremarkable tourist spot, Bony Beach, they’re shocked to discover a long-lost shipwreck that sank to the bottom of the sea with treasure aboard. But their exploration of the ruin is quickly thwarted when they come face to face with the phantom figure of the ship’s captain, Horatio Huxley, and accidentally unleash a curse on Snoops Bay.

“It’s completely bonkers,” says Nick, who attended St. Peter’s College Wexford before studying Journalism at Dublin City University. “It’s been such an amazing experience to meet so many young readers in the last year who have taken the gang into their hearts. That’s lovely to see, but it also raises the bar for this book. There’s more laughs, more mysteries, more crazy adventures, and I hope the readers love it as much as I do.”

An award-winning journalist and presenter with the BBC, Nick’s first book Breaking News: How to Tell What’s Real From What’s Rubbish, taught kids how news is made, how to tell fact from fiction and also what to do if the news makes them anxious or upset.

His first fiction book, The Case of the Runaway Brain was published last August, with a standing-room-only launch in Wexford’s Book Centre.

Since then, Nick has embarked on several book tours around the UK, as well as appearing at the Edinburgh Book Festival, Cheltenham Book Festival and the Dublin International Literature Festival. Finding the time to write the next book, he says, has been challenging.

“Meeting hundreds of young readers is an amazing part of the job, especially here in Wexford,” he says, “but finding the time to write can sometimes be difficult. I have another book coming in August, which is top-secret at the moment, and I’m also currently writing the third in this series. So sometimes I have to just fly home to Castlebridge, pull the curtains and get the words down.”

The Case of the Phantom Treasure will be officially launched on Saturday April 8 in Glasgow’s flagship Waterstones Bookstore and will be available in Wexford bookstores and online thereafter.

As well as writing the next two books, visiting schools and presenting with BBC News, Nick will return to the Edinburgh Book Festival this summer and, in October, will be embarking on another tour of Wexford’s public libraries.