Wexford boxing champs parade through town in special Jem Roche ceremony

As a county with a proud boxing history it comes as no surprise that Wexford chooses to honour its national champions with a special ceremony each year. Furthermore, in addition to being paraded through the town by the St Patrick’s Fife and Drum Band, all 16 of the county’s national underage boxing champions in 2022 received the Jem Roche medal, a commemorative award named after the former heavyweight champion.

The Sacre Couer Boxing Club in Enniscorthy provided three national champions this year; Aoife Whelan (13), Ellis Bell Carthy (12), and Oisin Goff (12); and their trainer Frankie Kirwan paid tribute to his young charges.

“Oisin is as mad as a hatter, that’s the only way to describe him,” laughed Frankie. “He had to fight four times to win his national title and after he’d got his medal and his certificate he went and changed his clothes and put them the awards away. It was like ‘that job is done now,’ he’s a real lad. Ellis is one of the shyest girls I’ve come across, she’d be very shy and timid but when she gets in the ring she’s all-out aggression, it’s like chalk and cheese. When you meet her you’d never imagine her in the ring throwing punches.

“And Aoife just gets on with everyone, she’s really outgoing, boxing is the only sport she’s involved in. We’re about 50/50 with girls and boys in the club, having so many girls has transformed the whole place. I trained Saoirse Dignam to a bronze medal in the Europeans a few years ago and in recent years the number of girls coming in has multiplied, it’s great to see.”

It may be one of the smaller clubs in the county but St Mary’s in New Ross produced a national champion of its own this year in the form of 16-year-old Nicole Kinsella and her trainer, Pat Cashin, said the young fighter had turned her life around through the sport.

“She faced a girl who had won three Irish titles in the final. Nicole was definitely the underdog but I think that suited her, she had to dig deep and she won the title. She’s a lovely person, she had it tough growing up, but boxing is her life now, she’s addicted to it,” said Pat. “I hope she’ll stick with it, she has something special..

"We’re a small club, we probably have 30 members but only ten actual boxers, but we're doing very well with what we have, Nicole is obviously the star attraction but we have a couple of good young fellas coming though as well.”

All 16 champions received their medals from President of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) Gerry O’Mahony among them two fighting brothers from Kilmyshall. Sean (11) and Patrick Kelly (15) have become local celebrities in their tight-knit community, two pugilists renowned for their commitment to the sport. Their dad Johno, who is also their trainer, praised the lads for their dedication to boxing.

“I would have boxed myself years ago when I was young and I always said I wanted to get back into it. The lads are incredibly dedicated, they train morning, noon and night, they’re known for it. We’d have big hopes for them as they progress,” Johno said.

Enniscorthy Boxing Academy had three national champions this year in Dean Cox, Megan Dagg, Kian Comerford and Mia Dixon while the CBS club in Wexford had two in Reuben Kehoe and Sophie Lawlor. St Anthony’s/St Pat’s, also from Enniscorthy, coached Caoimhe Kinsella to a national title, while Bridgetown’s South East Boxing Club claimed national glory thanks to Ellie Sinnott. Gorey Boxing Club had a champion in Sinead Sibley and Wexford’s Na Fianna club not only produced a national champion but also one who went on to represent her country in the European Championships earlier this month.

That fighter was Mary Furlong (14) and her trainer Sean Barnes said that although Mary didn’t medal in the Europeans she gained invaluable experience at the tournament.

“She fought in the Europeans last Sunday, she had a good contest but didn’t win. But she’s been sparring other fighters since she got knocked out. She’s a good, bubbly young wan, trains well and will do anything you ask her to do,” said Sean.

Secretary of the Wexford Ex-Boxers club Francis Keeling commended all those who claimed national honours this year and revealed plans to bring a very special guest to the county for next year’s event.

“It was a very good day, not just from a Wexford point of view but also from a sporting point of view. The Jem Roche medal is unique to the county, you can’t get them anywhere else, we had them struck specially for our national champions,” said Francis. “We had great support on the day from the Wexford Volunteer Centre, the Fife and Drum band, from Macken’s, and the President of the IABA who presented the medals. We’re hoping to have Katie Taylor or Kellie Harrington down next year to present the medals.”