‘Wexford became something charmed in my heart, as a place and as a festival’

As a celebrated young concert pianist enjoying audience cries of ‘Bravo’ in prestigious Italian opera houses, Rosetta Cucchi was encouraged to keep her feet firmly planted on the ground by her pragmatic mother Amedea who would have liked her to become a music teacher rather than a freelance musician.

After making her debut in La Scala, Milan , an excited Rosetta telephoned home to gush about the seven encores she had received and her mother shared her delight but said “please think about getting a full time job. It’s great for you to be a star but life is also what is lived day by day”.

‘It was good for me to have someone to keep me a little bit on the earth. This is what my mother did for me,” she said.

As the Artistic Director of Wexford Festival Opera looking forward to the start of her first programme for live audiences on October 19, that wise maternal advice will surely serve her well.

While Rosetta travelled the world as a pianist, basking in applause, her mother’s concern was that she would not let it go to her head and would stay connected to real life.

In the much same way, the survival of Wexford Festival, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, also lies in not forgetting where it came from and remaining connected to the local community which created it,.

The Festival has a reputation all over the world but its feet are firmly planted in Wexford which sustains it, and in turn, the annual opera event contributes hugely to the economic and cultural life of the town.

This is well recognised by Rosetta who has, in many ways, grown up with the international opera festival in various roles over the past 25 years, having first arrived in Wexford as a repetiteur (pianist and rehearsal coach) in 1995 at the age of 26, when Luigi Ferrari was artistic director and the late John O’ Connor was chairman.

‘Luigi was involved in the Opera Festival in my home town of Pesaro where Rossini was born and he said to me I also work with a festival in Ireland if you would like to come. It’s a beautiful place, you will love it. I said okay, let’s do it”.

‘I arrived that September. They told me the theatre was in High Street. When I saw it, thought I must be in the wrong place”, she recalled of the old Theatre Royal hidden among houses, and later transformed into the National Opera House.

She has been back in Wexford every year since and is now a familiar face in the town – when she and other visiting festival regulars are spotted annually , everyone knows for sure that autumn has arrived.

She began stage directing Opera Scenes in 1999, starting with Rossini’s La Scala Di Seta and in 2004, after Luigi Ferrari finished in Wexford, the new artistic director David Agler asked her to stay on as associate director.

In the meantime, she had also become artistic director of Lugo Opera Festival in Italy (2001 – 2015) which had a co-production of Pulcinella by Stravinski with Wexford Festival Opera in 2006 and in 2005, she was appointed artistic director of the Arturo Toscani Foundation in Parma, staging concerts and lyrical recitals and taking the Arturo Philharmonic Orchestra on tour in Italy , China, Germany and Bulgaria.

Her Wexford directorial debut was in 2004 with Braunfel’s Prinzessin Brambilla and in recent years, she has directed Risurrezione, Adina and La Cucina.in the National Opera House.

“Year by year, Wexford became something charmed in my heart, as a place and as a festival. You see people on the street and they say ’hi’ to you, they know exactly who you are and you feel at home. I’ve visited a lot of theatres around the world but I have never found the same atmosphere that you find here.

“Myself and this town have the same kind of character. It’s spicy and it’s sparkling. You will find the people of Wexford are exactly the same, always ready to smile, to have a laugh”.

When she first arrived, many people, including late Jim Golden, former Wexford Festival Opera chairman helped her feel welcome . “He was very good to me. He was grumpy, but in a good way, always giving advice”

Nowadays, Wexford is a home away from home. She often gets on her bicycle in the morning and goes to Ted (former festival chairman) and Mary Howlin for breakfast and is also friends with Paul Cleary, a member of the Festival Trust.

“They are part of my family now. There are two appointments every year when I see Mary and Ted. Every summer, they come on holidays to Italy and I come here. They have become very attached to Pesaro over the years.

“When I first came, my English was very elementary. I spent an entire evening with Ted, not understanding a word he was saying and just saying yes, yes, yes. I didn’t have a clue what he was saying. I just smiled and giggled.”

Rosetta grew up on the Adriatic coast in Pesaro where her career as a musician started. Early on, she took up a parallel career as an opera director, debuting at Teatro Bellini in Catania and going on to direct with many opera companies throughout the world.

She was effectively an only child – born when her mother was 44, with a brother who was 20 years older. She and her husband Roberto, an engineer who has in the past obligingly acted as her page turner during performances around the world, still live there, with three Wexford-connected canines, cairn terriers Adina, Zeno and Magnum.

“We brought Zeno and Adina from Wexford in 2010 and 2011. They decided to breed and had five puppies. One died, we found homes for three and the fourth is still with us.”

Her father was an army pilot who performed in aerial shows with the Italian air display team Frecce Tricolore and when she was two months old, he and her brother, also a pilot, daringly took her on a ‘baptism of air’, holding her out momentarily on the wing of a small plane. It was her first time to soar.

She grew up ‘surrounded by the love of everybody and was very spoilt’ and she has ‘wonderful memories’ of both her late parents.

The death of her mother in 2012 was ‘the biggest loss of my life’. Her dad who was older, had passed away 21 years earlier.

“My mother was my contraltare, my balance. We fought forever but in a good way. Like me, she was a free spirit. We had a wonderful relationship. She was proud of me. I know from her friends that she was always talking about me. But she felt that a full-time job as a school teacher would be much safer. I decided to be a freelance performer and to go around the world.

“My dad was much older. Between me and my father there was a generation gap. He died in 1991. My mother was with me my whole adult life.

When she was six and a half, she precociously auditioned for the Music Conservatory in Pesaro attended by students from 10 years upwards and she had to receive a special exemption to attend because of her age.

‘One of the professors said she is good but her hands are small, maybe the violin would be better. I said, no, no, I don’t want to play the violin. I know my father will buy me a piano. One of the other professors then said, I’ll take her.”

She graduated in Piano and Music History from DAMS University in Bologna, obtaining a Masters Degree from Scuola di Alto Perfezionamento Pianistico di Imola before embarking on her career and winning piano competitions in Italy and abroad. She worked with the RAI Symphony Orchestra in Rome and was involved in several RAI opera productions.

“I started a career as a soloist when I was young, about 18 or 19. I was doing concerts and winning competitions but I realised that the life of a soloist for me was too lonely and I went into the RAI to be the pianist in the orchestra and to be with other musicians.”

Her paternal grandfather Ferruccio Cucchi was a gifted musician who spent seven years as a 1st bassoonist with the Philharmonic Orchestra in New York where her Venetian-born dad lived for the first seven years of his life, before the family returned to Italy.

Ferruccio later became director of Carro Di Tespi, an open-air opera touring company.

“My grandparents died before I was born but I heard about it from the family. Perhaps I inherited a talent for music from him.”

Her musical life had actually begun when she was four years old, while attending a kindergarten run by nuns. “They asked us to have a little nap but I hated it . I always ran away from the nap and went to where the nuns had their rooms. The mother superior had a room with a piano and I liked playing around on it.

“Eventually, the mother superior said to my mother, she doesn’t want to sleep and if you like, I can teach her the piano. I loved it and when I was five and a half I went to another woman, a neighbour, for more lessons.

Her appointment as Artistic Director of Wexford Festival Opera (only the second female to hold the position after Elaine Padmore) was ‘a big moment’ for her”, with the announcement of her success following on from a six-month selection process by the Festival board.

‘There were a lot of other candidates. I thought maybe they would go with someone new, to choose another way. You have a good chance because you are already here but at the same time, it could be a negative. My heart was really open while the decision was being made”.

“I was packing my stuff to go (in November 2018 at the end of David Agler’s penultimate year) because we were finished and someone phoned me to say, you have been successful. I went down on the stage and it was empty, the theatre was empty. I sat down on the stage and I cried. I put my hands on the wood of the stage and I said, now you are mine for a while. It was very emotional for me”.

“Then I left to go to Italy with this big joy in my heart. It was very special. I already had this appointment in Parma, which is a big organisation with a lot of money but to be appointed here was a dream come true because it’s become part of your family”

In the autumn of 2019, she announced her inaugural programme for 2020, based on the theme of Shakespeare along with the establishment of the Wexford Factory, a mentoring and development programme for young Irish-based singers, and the following February, she released details of the casts. Then in March 2020, Covid-19 hit and the world suddenly shut down.

She could be forgiven for feeling annoyed by the interruption but with Italy experiencing an alarmingly high coronavirus death rate, there were other priorities.

“I didn’t really think about that. This was a world pandemic and it was terrible. In the first month I thought mama mia, what is going on and it was very hard and we were just trying to survive”.

At the same time, she had a strong feeling that ‘if we go blank this year, it will be a disaster”.

“I knew I needed to do a festival to keep hope alive and the board accepted this idea. We looked at various options and came up with a Festival in the Air which was streamed by RTE”.

It was made possible by the presence of a dozen singers taking part in The Factory programme which was inaugurated last year.

“We were here all together in the theatre, it was wonderful moment. The Festival couldn’t happen live in the theatre but it did happen”.

“it was a very tough period. We had an empty theatre but somehow it was wonderful and it was a great experience.”

The Gala Concert also went ahead, featuring remote performances by singing stars from all over the world who have appeared in Wexford in the past.

“Everyone said yes and recorded an aria for us. We had the most beautiful Gala Concert Wexford has seen in its life”, she said.

For this year’s productions in front of live audiences with a reduced theatre capacity of 60%, Rosetta has re-orchestrated the operas as due to social distancing, it is not possible to have 50 musicians in an orchestra pit and instead, there will be approximately 25 players but “people will not realise the difference”.

She is looking forward to welcoming back audiences in person from Ireland and around the world for 50 productions and pop-up events over 13 days and said: “We are ready to go.

“If you go around the world, everybody in the opera community, knows Wexford. It is the community of Wexford and Ireland and the international people who come together to make the Festival what it is.”

She wants to strengthen the connection between the Festival and the local community with plans for more pop-up performances in unusual venues, links with schools, opera-related graffiti for young people and shows and cross-generational projects involving elderly people and students.

With the approach of what is effectively her first real festival as artistic director, she is not feeling nervous.

“I’m excited but not nervous. When I have to play, I feel nervous about 15 minutes before but it disappears the moment I sit down at the piano or at the start of a production. It is a positive nervousness.

“My mother used to tell me, you are not a surgeon, no-one is going to die. It’s serious but it’s not tragic.

“I like to stay behind the scenes but I am comfortable out on stage in the limelight. I am an animal of the stage. This is my life. I have two hearts, one of the director and the other of the artist.”