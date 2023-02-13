Wexford author highlights positives of horror for youths

HORROR expert Sarah Cleary, from Campile, has written a book about the myth that scary films negatively influence young people.

Set to be launched, initially in hardback form on March 3 in the James Joyce Centre, Dublin – where it will be introduced by Prof Darryl Jones of Trinity College – ‘The Myth of Harm Horror, Censorship and the Child’ is due out in paperback next year for €25.

Dr Cleary works within the genre as an academic, having earned a PhD in horror and censorship. She is also a creative director of Horror Expo Ireland, a horror consultant and creative director of the Deadly Doses podcast and works as a consultant working in film, TV and radio.

Above all, she is a fan of all things horror.

Thrilled to be releasing her first book, Dr Cleary said: “It’s an extension of my PhD research. This has been ongoing since the dawn of time,” adding that gothic literature was seen be male figures of authority as driving women ‘cracked’ because it engaged in the fanciful and risque in coded and loaded sexual language.

Describing horror as the best cultural mode for tackling the unpalatable topics of death, mortality, child neglect and abuse; ‘things we are to able to talk about in real life’, Dr Cleary said a shoot the messenger approach has become calcified in first world culture.

"Horror is about confronting fears; It’s not about creating them. It is very much like turning the light on in the room. It is healthy and it shines a light on death and mental health.”

Dr Cleary said she noticed ‘vacuous patterns emerging during the 20th century which scapegoated horror for actual real life crimes.

"There was no evidence at all of this effect.”

She researched the impact on youths of watching horror movies, reading violent fiction and playing violent video games and found no evidence to link either activities to violent acts like mass murders or violent tendencies.

“The horror genre has endured a long and controversial success within popular culture. Fraught with accusations pertaining to its alleged ability to harm and corrupt young people and indeed society as a whole, the genre is constantly under pressure to suppress that which has made it so popular to begin with - its ability to frighten and generate discussion about society's darker side,” she writes.

Recognising the circularity of patterns in each generational manifestation of horror censorship, ‘The Myth of Harm’ draws upon cases such as the Slenderman stabbing and the James Bulger murder – among many others – in order to explore the manner in which horror has been repeatedly cast as a harmful influence upon children at the expense of scrutinising other more complex social issues.

Focusing on five major controversies beginning in the 1930's Golden Age of Horror Cinema and ending on a more contemporary note with Cyber-Gothic horror – this book identifies and considers the various myths and falsehoods surrounding the genre of horror and questions the very motivation behind the proliferation and dissemination of these myths as scapegoats for political and social issues, platforms for “moral entrepreneurs” and tools of hyperbolae for the news industry.

She said the kids who killed James Bolger hadn’t even watched Child’s Play, adding that the film itself is a cautionary tale in which a child tries to alert their parents to something sinister, but is ignored.

She said 90 films were deemed video nasties in the Eighties, which created a cult and mystique around them (no matter how bad they were) and ultimately led to the word harm being enshrined in the Video Recordings Act, something she takes grave exception with.

"People got upset about unemployed, working class people watching these films. The act has written into it that anything that has the propensity to entice harm. I got really intrigued by this because there is a big difference between inappropriate and harmful content.

"It may be culturally inappropriate to wear a mini skirt to a funeral, but it isn’t harmful. Harmful suggests hurting and corrupting; it’s a loaded term.”

She said many youths play video games and enjoy horrors for the cathartic effect it has on them, but just as many do it without thinking just for fun.

She said it is at parents’ discretion to decide what content their child should see, adding that ‘The Last of Us’ – the hit YTV show – is inspired by an ultra violent video game.

"The message in many of the slasher films is if the kids tell you there is a monster under the bed it means something so listen to them.”

She said horror has been hugely important – both professionally and on a personal level – to her, adding that it is a creative, inspirational genre.

"The two genres that have been forerunners for cinematic advancement are pornography and horror. People in film often start experimenting in horror and highlight things like death in a very interesting way because horror portrays uncomfortable subject matter, whether it’s coercive control or aging. You can engage with it as a fun thing or on a deeper level.”

The book has been warmly received among horror and psychology literati.

Professor of Psychology, Stetson University, USA, Christopher J Ferguson writes of ‘The Myth of Harm’: "A necessary and thorough look at how fears about horror and violent media rise and fall through history. The real horror is how often bad science and politics create real scares for the general public."

Honorary and Emeritus Professor of Journalism, Brunel University London, Julian Petley said: "Arguments for the censorship of certain kinds of films, videogames, comics and websites are frequently based on the claim that they are harmful –particularly to children. The great value of Sarah Cleary's book is that it not only explodes many of these claims but demonstrates how the myth of harm has always operated as part of much wider strategies of social control and cultural policing."

Described as an important book by Professor of Modern British Literature and Culture, Trinity College, Darryl Jones, he said: “ "In a period of renewed moral panics and of very muddy thinking about issues of censorship, freedom of speech, the dangers of the wrong kind of popular culture in the wrong hands and anxieties about what all this might do to our children, The Myth of Harm helps us to see more clearly.

"Sarah Cleary is a scholarly and nuanced critic, and yet utterly uncompromising in her historical and cultural analysis of the intellectual failings and hidden agendas of moralistic critiques of horror."