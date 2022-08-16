Wexford Arts Centre dishes up second helping of emerging local stars

The second of two Summer Sessions showcasing new local talent proved to be as varied and as stimulating as the first one, again attracting a full house to the new Courtyard Annex at the Wexford Arts Centre.

The series comes with the invaluable support of Music Generation Wexford, Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board, and Wexford County Council.

If anything, the sound was sharper and the performers were younger than in the opening session. The first three acts, Ella Dempsey, Aoibhe Reville and Ayda, are 14, 13 and 14, and show an enviable confidence.

Dempsey, from Rosslare, was accompanied by Ger Griffin on piano and she’s surely destined for the musical theatre end of the spectrum. She delivered crowd-pleasing versions of ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Side Story and the title song from The Sound of Music (the hills are alive), but she also tackled Abba’s ‘Thank You For The Music’ with equal aplomb.

Reville from Wellingtonbridge has sung with the Danescastle Music Group and she took a softer, more introspective, approach vocally. Her assured singing would be enhanced with the addition of another instrument to fill out her guitar. With songs like ‘I Got Your Letter’ and ‘Something’s Gotten Into You’ shows she has an instinct for songwriting and she didn’t even let a couple of false starts throw off. Also scoring big on the songwriting front is Ayda with two promising originals ‘Hopeless Romantic’ and ‘Training Session’ accompanied by her own guitar. The latter is a very mature and witty observation about the perils of dating delivered with a wry smile in her voice. She moved to piano for a tasty version of ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Calum Scott.

By comparison, Tayler Dench from Gorey is getting on a bit at 18. He picked up an award for his role in the Gorey Musical Society’s staging of The Sound of Music. He showed his versatility by turning in two songs requiring different approaches. His own uptempo ‘Apologies’ is an amusing and observant song abut relationships. He makes it work really well live. We don’t get enough songs that bring a message and laugh in one package. But he takes a more sombre slant with ‘In The Light of Day’, inspired by a real-life murder of a woman in Ireland not long ago.

With more than a dash of wry humour, Ash Kiely told us how she recently decided she needed to knuckle down and start writing songs, so she wrote her first song in a week. It’s called ‘White Butterfly’ and for a first effort it augurs for her songwriting future. She then gave us ‘That Funny Feeling’, her self-effacing on-stage persona will see her through.

As with the First Session, compere/host Rachel Grace had earlier started the ball rolling with her current single ‘Cry Me An Ocean’ followed by two fine ballads, ‘Lately’ and ‘Home’. Justin Cullen, music mentor and Frankenstein Bolts singer, wrapped it all up with two fine originals, his intriguing guitar chording and expressive vocals taking us to somewhere magical. It was that kind of evening.