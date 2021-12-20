Wexford artists weaving magic in the world of Irish craft making

Mary Gallagher, project team member and catalogue editor with Yvonne Rath of Pixelpod, designer of the exhibition catalogue.

Three craft makers from County Wexford are featured in a Made in Ireland exhibition in Kilkenny which was co-organised by Mary Gallagher of the Blue Egg Gallery in John’s Gate Street in Wexford town.

The Wexford exhibitors are Terry Dunne, the tapestry weaver from Duncormick, willow weaver David Purcell of Lady’s Island and Ceadogán Rugmakers from Wellingtonbridge who were selected in an open call which attracted 420 applications of which more than 100 were chosen for inclusion.

An additional Wexford connection is that the exhibition catalogue was designed by Yvonne and James Rath of Pixelpod in The Bullring.

Made in Ireland brings together the largest collection of craftsmanship seen in Design & Craft Council Ireland's National Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny, offering an insight into skilled making on a national scale and celebrating work by different generations of the same family as well as collaborative groups and partnerships. It incorporates the work of makers from all regions of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The exhibition stemmed from a proposal made by the project team, including Mary Gallagher, to the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) biennial call for exhibitions. The aim was to provide a snapshot of what is happening in skilled making in Ireland, by creating an exhibition that is is “big and eclectic but also surprising, joyful, and inspirational”.

CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Rosemary Steen said: “The past twenty months of closures have been a difficult time for our makers, and opportunities to show craft have been reduced, which makes Made in Ireland all the more timely", said Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland.

Mary Gallagher and her fellow project team members Hilary Morley and Stephen O’ Connell said they hope the exhibition will attract diverse audiences and build understanding of craft, design and material culture.

Exhibitors include makers of international renown as well as young, emerging artists. A full list of participants can be viewed on https://www.ndcg.ie/exhibitions/made-in-ireland.

The exhibition will run in the National Design & Craft Gallery, Kilkenny until January 30, 2022. From there it will tour to Farmleigh Gallery in the Phoenix Park, Dublin from July 1 to August 28 and to FE McWilliam Gallery, Banbridge, Northern Ireland in the autumn of 2022.