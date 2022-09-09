Wexford artist Eoin O’Connor paints picture of hope for children diagnosed with cancer

Wexford Artist Eoin O’Connor’s bespoke painting depicting hope, tranquillity and peace is one of the many items going under the hammer at the Daisy Ball Charity Auction aimed at supporting children diagnosed with cancer.

Launched on September 6, the auction is raising funds towards a capital appeal to build Cancer Fund for Children’s new therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge in Mayo. As part of the initiative, contemporary artist Eoin O’Connor has created ‘The Daisy Lodge’ painting as a piece of almost ‘magical escapism’ that represents what a new Daisy Lodge will mean to so many families impact by childhood cancer.

Eoin’s painting will be auctioned among other interesting lots including Harry Kane football boots, Coolmore Stud VIP experience for four guests with lunch and fine dining and a live painting on the night by local artist John Fitzgerald.

“We are delighted that Wilsons Auction has come on board to support this year’s Grand Daisy Ball. The quality of prizes is truly unique and we are very grateful to Wilsons Auctions who are leading this element,” said CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, Phil Alexander. “There are prizes for the horse racing enthusiast, art lover, rugby and football fans, golf fanatics and for those looking for a luxury break. All prizes have been very generously donated and 100% of all funds raised will benefit Cancer Fund for Children as we strive to ensure no child has to face cancer alone.”

Cancer Fund for Children is an all-Ireland charity providing emotional and social support, and free therapeutic short breaks to children and young people impacted by cancer and their families. The auction will take place on Saturday, September 17 at the Daisy Gala Ball and online.