Wexford alive with May Bush celebrations as communities welcome the start of summer

Wexford has become a “mecca for May Bushes” according to folklorist and Wexford May Bush Festival organiser, Michael Fortune, who welcomed huge crowds to Ballindaggin at the weekend to relive some traditions.

The Ballindaggin May Bush event has become Wexford's flagship event and has grown and grown every year. This year, the occasion kicked off with a procession of the May Bush from St. Colman's NS to the village May Bush outside The Holy Grail. This was led by Ballindaggin Pipe Band and followed by music, song and dance from a host of local musicians.

Hundreds of people arrived in the village to take part in the tradition, including film crews from RTE and TG4. According to Michael, it was a “really positive community event”.

"It was amazing. We were absolutely thrilled with how everything went. It was a massive community affair, which came completely from the ground up,” said Michael. “We had all of the other counties looking on and being inspired. Wexford has become a mecca for May Bushes.”

"A community event like this is like an animal. It takes on its own energy. People love to gather and chat and bringing neighbours together in this way is always a good thing.”

A May Bush is traditionally erected on the eve of May Day (April 30) and decorated with ribbons, seasonal flowers, painted eggshells and sometimes lights.

Parade at the Ballindaggin May Bush Festival.

Michael said “you can also use bushes already growing in your home or school grounds, or little whitethorns that you have planted at home or you can carefully cut down a bough from either a whitethorn or furze and decorate it.”

While the Ballindaggin event involved many members of the local community and beyond, there were also many other people who decorated their own May Bush privately in their own gardens and communities, he added.

Following the May Bush procession, the evening concert saw over 200 people gather into Ballindaggin Hall, added Michael, who said that the aim of the concert was to give lesser-known local traditional musicians an opportunity to showcase their work. Special guests at the concert include John and Pip Murphy, Ann Dreelan, John Redmond, Anna Mai White, Helena Dunbar, CCÈ Gorey/Ballygarrett and special appearances by pupils from St. Colman's National School.

According to Michael, there has been an “explosion of interest” in such traditions in recent years, a growth he credits to a number of factors.

"We have a couple of people working on these events on the ground and this filters down through different communities. People in Oulart, Campile and other places see what we’re doing, take the ball and get running with it themselves,” he said.

"The power of social media has also been really important. I was doing the May Bush event back in 2010 but it wasn’t until 2015 when I went on social media by chance that I saw there was a space for this. It has helped us to spread the word further.”

Sophie Jordan and her mum Catherine at the Ballindaggin May Bush Festival.

"People are also feeling a lot more comfortable getting involved in things like this now. They don’t feel silly or backwards for doing so.”

Many older people who once took part in the traditions have now returned to them and introduced them to their grandchildren, added Michael. Meanwhile, the May Bush Schools competition has been a “huge success” that has ignited interest among primary school children.

The Ballindaggin event was one of several events organised to honour the May Bush tradition over the bank holiday weekend.

In Gorey, an event organised by John Ní Fhaoláin and Rachel Uí Fhaoláin saw huge crowds join together in Gorey Civic Square on the balmy Sunday evening. The evening kicked off with music from John Cullen of St Michael’s Pipe Band, with Councillor Andrew Bolger opening the event with a speech that emphasised the importance of holding an event of such cultural significance in Gorey.

Ultan McGinty and Nessa Dooley were crowned the May Bush King and Queen and together, they decorated the May Bush with a host of ribbons and other colourful decorations. An evening of storytelling, traditional music, dancing and poetry followed, with Éire agus Chulainn Ní Faoláin, Álanna Hammel and James Doran just some of the many performers in the spotlight on the evening.

According to John Ní Fhaoláin, it was a “really lovely community gathering to celebrate our wonderful traditions”.