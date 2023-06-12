Wexford able-disabled caller campaign receives ringing endorsement from Minister Anne Rabbitte

Two years after it was first launched in Wexford the able-disabled (A-D) caller campaign has been endorsed by Minister of State for Equality and Disability, Anne Rabbitte. The A-D Caller campaign allows those with disabilities to identify themselves as an able-disabled caller when making phone calls to businesses, the person on the other line then identifies them as a priority call requiring extra patience and understanding.

Founded by Caroline Flanagan the campaign has since developed to include role models from across Wexford, individuals who use the service and can testify to its effectiveness. After spreading the word into counties Wicklow and Cork and bringing hundreds of Wexford businesses on board, the A-D caller role models travelled to Leinster House where they met with Minister Rabbitte to discuss their work to date.

“We’ve been trying to meet with her for the past two years,” said Caroline. “Then I met John Roche (former mayor of Wexford) at the volunteer expo and told him about the A-D Caller Campaign and he loved the idea and asked me to come on his radio show. I brought two of the role models with me and we discussed the project and told him we really wanted to meet Anne Rabbitte, and John said he could arrange that for us.”

True to his word, John got the wheels rolling and within hours Caroline had received a call from Minister Rabbitte’s office confirming an appointment. This time she brought a lot more of the role models, enough to ensure the message they wanted to get across was received loud and clear.

“We just thought this is our big chance to do something now,” Caroline continued. “We organised a fundraiser, a street collection, and brought 14 of the role models up to Dublin, stopping on the way to collect the lads from Wicklow.”

Upon arrival Caroline and the crew were met at the gates of Leinster House by both John and New Ross councillor Michael Sheehan who advised not to expect an overly lengthy meeting.

“We were told to expect a half-hour, so I got the lads to tell some of their stories. And the minister was very engaging with the lads, she really was, she went to everyone individually and introduced herself and listened to what they had to say. She was saying she’d come back to us, that she’d have to think about it before agreeing to anything, but I was telling her we had to get something done today. We were tried of people making promises and never hearing anything back.”

Through Caroline’s determination and the engaging, often impactful, stories of the role models, the meeting went over time, ran for an additional hour, as Minister Rabbitte digested all the information.

“She listened to everyone, was interested in what they had to say, didn’t interrupt, and gave them time to speak. One of our role models, Kevin Murphy, spoke of how passionate he is about having his independence and how he wants to live his life his own way, which is why he joined the campaign. He feels that by being part of the AD-caller campaign he is not just doing something for himself but for his entire community.

“In response Minister Rabbitte said this was an equality and inclusivity issue and how every voice has a right to be heard. She then said she was going to fully endorse the initiative and that we could arrange another meeting to put together a management plan. The minister wants to help us roll out the programme to all government state bodies, the social welfare, and so on.”

Having received their endorsement and completed their task, Caroline and the role models took to the streets of Dublin to celebrate their achievements, engaging in an impromptu dance session with some local buskers. Now back in Wexford the focus turns to expanding this campaign as far as it can go.

“It’ll be a few months before we go up again, but in the meantime we’re urging Co Wexford to get behind us,” said Caroline. “This is going to be a huge project and it all started in this county, so we went to get everyone in Wexford talking about it. We want it to become nationwide, to be as well known as 999, to have everyone know what to do if a person with a disability calls them, to be extra patient.

"One of our role models suffered a car crash in 2006 and has brain injuries as a result so it’s important to note that this is a facility which can touch everyone’s life, it may not be something you need or you’d consider today but that might not always be the case.”