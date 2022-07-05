Wellness day helps kit out the refuge

On Tuesday morning in The Talbot Hotel , Sue Corrigan (Left) presented a cheque of €12743.01 to George Lawlor and Angela Hore for The Kit Out of the Womens Refuge. Sue raised the monies by holding a Wellness Day recently in New Bay House

A wellness day consisting of holistic therapies, talks and classes from health and wellbeing advocates has raised €12,743 for the Wexford Women's Refuge (WWR). The money will be used to help furnish the refuge’s new accommodation which is set to open in September. The event, which was held in Newbay House Hotel, was organised by Suzanne Corrigan and she wished to thank all those who attended and donated especially sponsors Newbay House Hotel and Boggan Motors, and the volunteers, therapists, speakers and teachers who gave their time and skills to make the day possible.

This is just the latest in a series of events organised to help ‘kit out’ the WWR; this Saturday morning July 9 gyms from New Ross, Enniscorthy and Wexford, Urban Gym, Bodyblox Fitness and Base Gym will simultaneously come together to run a fundraising workout for the refuge in their own premises at the same time. There will be support on the day by local and national celebrities including Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington, Racheal Blackmore, Tadhg Furlong, Kevin Doyle, and Lee Chin.