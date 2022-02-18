Welcome return for Wexford Charity Black Tie Ball

In a further sign of our social lives slowing returning to normal the Wexford Charity Black Tie Ball takes place next month for the first time since 2019. Scheduled for March 19 at the Talbot Hotel this much-missed event will give attendees the opportunity to showcase their finest gladrags while also supporting some of the county’s most deserving charities. In 2020 the event was cancelled at short-notice as the pandemic took hold of a nation entirely unprepared for what lay ahead, and organiser Linda Brennan has chosen to retain much of the entertainment and attractions which had been laid on for the cancelled event.

“We will have a drinks reception with harpist, Sinead O’Reilly. Then there’ll be a four-course dinner and music from The Divine Intervention, a performance from the girls and boys from The Ballet Academy, and photographer Graham Murphy will be providing a booth where people can avail of some glam shorts on arrival.,” said Linda. “Also on the night, Jane Johnstone will be giving a talk which will tie in with the work of one of our chosen charities, Family Carers Ireland.”

This year’s other charity to benefit from the event will be the Rape Crisis Centre, an organisation which Linda says she is “delighted to support”. “They facilitate adults and children with counselling and care and provide an incredibly important service,” she added.

There will also be an auction on the night with a wide array of items on offer for the highest bidder. A pair of bespoke cushion created by renowned designer Shirley Murphy and a €100 voucher for the Red Door café is one of the prizes an offer. Local singer Stephen Murphy has donated two hours of his time to play a gig at a location of the bidder’s choice, while there is also €300 voucher for Nude Nutrition. In addition, Valerie Redmond of Castlebridge Physiotherapy is offering a posture assessment with bra fitting and free bra for one punter. There is also a one night stay in the Arklow Bay Hotel, with a €50 voucher for petrol, and a €50 voucher for goodies to munch on the journey on offer, with “one or two surprise items” to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Wexford Black Tie Charity Ball are €55. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets by contacting Linda on 086 067 9979 or lindabrennanstevenson@gmail.com or by visiting www.facebook.com/wexfordcharityblacktieball/