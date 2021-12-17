Watch: Curracloe kids make another viral hit with their Christmas Wish video

THEY’VE only gone and done it again! Having gone viral last year with their hilarious Christmas news report detailing an accident involving Santa Claus, the infants from Curracloe National School are back again with another fantastic festive film!

From the off, the kids outline that their video is “inspired by true events”. They wonder, how can they make their video more exciting? The inclusion of some big name stars perhaps?

Featuring are a mini Minister for Education Norma Foley, who insists that “schools are safe! Open those windows a bit more!”, as well a mini Eamon Ryan, mini Ed Sheeran and a mini Garth Brooks, on whom they had to pull the plug. The neighbours were complaining of the noise again!

In one final heart warming twist, the kids realise “we don’t need famous people, our teachers say that we’re stars!” They then given their Christmas wishes which range from everybody staying safe, Santa coming, loads of family time this Christmas and “for Covid to go away”! We’re with you kids!

These kids are definitely going places. A big well done to each of them and their wonderful teachers!