Wasp maggots feed on live caterpillars

Cocoons with pupating parasitic wasps are spun from yellow silk and are about the size of a grain of rice.

At this time of year caterpillars of the Large White, known to many as ‘the cabbage white butterfly’, are munching away on the leaves of cabbages. To the dismay of gardeners, the caterpillars are eating machines and do considerable damage.

Birds are not of much help. They find Large White caterpillars distasteful to eat so they avoid them. Caterpillars know this and feed quite openly without fear of being gobbled up by the many young birds that hatched earlier this summer.

The caterpillars’ greatest enemy and one that it has no defence from is a tiny black wasp no more than 5mm long in size and like a winged black ant in appearance but with curved rather than elbowed antennae. Since the wasp plays a major role in regulating the populations of both Large White and Small White caterpillars, it is known as ‘the white butterfly parasite’.

It has been suggested that as a call for help or a cry of desperation, the leaves of cabbages that are being attacked by caterpillars produce a chemical scent to attract the white butterfly parasite.

Female wasps about to lay seek out fat caterpillars and inject their clutch of eggs into the living bodies of their unfortunate victims. The number of eggs injected into each caterpillar is about 20 but can be as many as 50. These tiny eggs hatch into maggots that eat their host while it is still alive.

The caterpillar feeds more voraciously to sustain the cuckoo-like developing young wasps. The maggots have evolved to eat their host but not to eat any of its vital organs; killing their host would obviously be suicidal.

When the maggots are mature and the body of their host has been reduced to a mere outside shell of skin, the maggots bore to the outside world, spin a cocoon of yellow silk in which they pupate before emerging as adult wasps to fly away to find a mate and start the cycle all over again.

The entire cycle from the wasp egg being laid to the adult taking flight takes less than one month so the impact on the caterpillar can be significant. Horticulturalists use the wasps as a natural form of biological control rather than using pesticides and poisons that have wider impacts.

Intriguingly in this ghoulish saga, the parasitic wasps don’t have it all their own way; there are other species of parasitic wasp that target the pupae of the white butterfly parasite.