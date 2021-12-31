Wexford

Walkers step up to raise over €600 for the Tintern Trails

Close

newrossstandard

David Looby

The award winning Tintern Trails was the venue for a charity walk, which saw forty people brave the elements for a good cause. The trails committee were delighted with the outcome of the walk, which took place on Monday, December 27.

Even though it was rather damp and miserable, some 40 people participated and we raised just over €600 on the day, with some additional contributions promised,” Kate Murphy of the group said.

These funds will go towards the general maintenance and upkeep of the walking trails in Tintern.

“The committee are very grateful for this support and we hope that the Tintern woodlands and the walking trails will continue to provide enjoyment and solace for everyone who visits the area in 2022 and beyond.”

People have visited and enjoyed Tintern woodlands for generations.

The past two years have seen an unprecedented rise in visitor numbers as people sought refuge from the pandemic in the outdoors and in the healing power of nature.

“The RDS Irish Forestry and Woodlands award earned in November was a recognition not only of the work of so many people in Tintern but equally a recognition of the social and environmental value of that work,” Ms Murphy said.

