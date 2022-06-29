Walk for Ukraine shows community support in Enniscorthy

THE Sports Hub in Enniscorthy was the venue for special fundraising event recently in aid of people affected by the Russian conflict in Ukraine.

The ‘Walk for Ukraine’ fundraiser was organised by local woman, Margaret Walker, who wished to do something in support of the people whose lives have been completely overturned by the war.

The aim of the event in the Sports Hub was to raise money for the local branch of the Red Cross which will be used to provide aid in Ukraine.

The event included local people from Enniscorthy and also people from Ukraine who are now resident here.

Margaret was very appreciative of the support the event received locally and expressed gratitude to everyone who either attended on the day or supported the participants through sponsorship.