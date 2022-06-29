Wexford

Walk for Ukraine shows community support in Enniscorthy

Margaret Walker, organiser of the walk with Eileen murphy and Kay Doyle, Enniscorthy. Expand
Aileen Sullivan with July Nguyen from Ukraine and Gia O&rsquo;Grady, Enniscorthy. Expand
Barbara Walshe, Tomnalossett and Margaret Walker. Expand
Peggy Carthy and Ann Delaney. Expand
Garry Mccauley with Ritzy and Alexandra from Ukraine. Expand
Anto Dunne with Ann Marie and Ashling O&rsquo;Brien, Enniscorthy on the track. Expand
Emma and Edmund Creane, Davidstown. Expand
Ashling O&rsquo;Brien and Noah Doyle. Expand
Anto Dunne with Ann Marie and Ashling O&rsquo;Brien, Enniscorthy on the track.

Margaret Walker, organiser of the walk with Eileen murphy and Kay Doyle, Enniscorthy.

Aileen Sullivan with July Nguyen from Ukraine and Gia O&rsquo;Grady, Enniscorthy.

Barbara Walshe, Tomnalossett and Margaret Walker.

Peggy Carthy and Ann Delaney.

Garry Mccauley with Ritzy and Alexandra from Ukraine.

Anto Dunne with Ann Marie and Ashling O&rsquo;Brien, Enniscorthy on the track.

Emma and Edmund Creane, Davidstown.

Ashling O&rsquo;Brien and Noah Doyle.

Anto Dunne with Ann Marie and Ashling O&rsquo;Brien, Enniscorthy on the track.

Brendan Keane

THE Sports Hub in Enniscorthy was the venue for special fundraising event recently in aid of people affected by the Russian conflict in Ukraine.

The ‘Walk for Ukraine’ fundraiser was organised by local woman, Margaret Walker, who wished to do something in support of the people whose lives have been completely overturned by the war.

The aim of the event in the Sports Hub was to raise money for the local branch of the Red Cross which will be used to provide aid in Ukraine.

The event included local people from Enniscorthy and also people from Ukraine who are now resident here.

Margaret was very appreciative of the support the event received locally and expressed gratitude to everyone who either attended on the day or supported the participants through sponsorship.

