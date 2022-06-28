Unveiling the Islamic Republic of Iran

English woman Fiona Hill was interviewed on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Business programme on Saturday, June 18. Fiona, who is a former official at the US National Security Council, is the daughter of a Durham coal miner. She has worked for three US presidents and is a specialist in Russian affairs.

Unfortunately I missed Fiona’s talk at the Dalkey Book Festival, where she spoke about the new Cold War and the worldwide consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Listening to Fiona it dawned on me that the Dalkey Book Festival was taking place that weekend.

A scan of the programme directed my eye to a talk in the afternoon on Iran, a country I visited in 2004. In my short stay there I was fascinated with the beauty of the place and its people. But I was also made aware that it is a theocracy governed by the Supreme Leader, the Ali Khamenei. The Mullahs or Ayotollahs have much control over the lives of the people.

Since my visit I’ve been keeping an eye out on what is happening in the Islamic Republic of Iran. I was curious as to what the two journalists and authors, Ramita Navai and Terence Ward, would have to say about the country. Terence, born in the US, grew up in Iran, and Ramita, who was born in Iran, moved to London with her parents after the 1978/’79 Islamic revolution but has worked in Iran as a journalist and an English language teacher.

Former RTÉ journalist, Mark Little interviewed Ramita and Terence. In his introduction Mark said that he had worked as a journalist in Iran and had been greatly influenced by what he experienced in the country.

Both authors agreed that in order to survive in Iran today people have to lie but on the other hand it also means that trust between people is extremely important and deepened.

Ramita explained how in the last 10 years great changes have taken place despite the ever watchful eyes of the Ayatollahs. She pointed out how the number of divorces has greatly increased and that virginity is no longer seen as a prerequisite. ‘Young people are living together and there is a new sexual awakening in the country. The regime can no longer control young people,’ Ramita said.

She went on to say how people have to be ever on their guard and careful about what they say and do.

Terence believes that young Iranians do not want so see in Iran a repeat of the failed revolutions that happened in Iraq, Syria and Egypt. ‘For the young educated Iranian everything has its time,’ he said.

Both speakers agreed that Iran is defined by kindness and they have seen firsthand how the Islamic revolution has given poor working class people a chance of social mobility.

I came away from Dalkey reminded again of the beauty of Iran but also ever more convinced how we have to be on our guard against all forms of fanaticism.

I for one am glad I live in a democracy.