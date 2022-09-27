For too long we’ve had it all our own way, acted with impunity, without fear of reprisal. We’ve sown seeds in far-flung fields and been nowhere to be seen come harvest, invested stocks in flourishing markets and bailed at the first sign of trouble, came, saw, and conquered as if it were all a big joke. And for a time it probably was a joke, a by-product of living the fullest of lives, being a man of this world, a law unto himself.

Ask any man of a certain vintage how many children he has and the reply will come in two parts: part one will contain the actual answer, whether it be one, two, three or a dozen. The second part will be dispatched as a punch-line, delivered a few seconds later for maximum effect: “...that I know of”. The insinuation of course is that, in his pomp, this middle-aged man was such a slayer of women, such a sword-smith, that there’s simply no telling how many children he sired, no telling how many fatherless kids are out there with those unmistakable ears, big gormless grin, no telling at all.

Thankfully the generation below are much more secure in themselves and don’t feel the need to invent abandoned children to impress their peers. They take accountability for our actions, act like real men; attend all the court dates, pay all the maintenance fees and silently weep when their child calls another man ‘dad’ for the first time. They don’t run away, make idle, boastful claims, they see that custodial battle looming in the distance and they march straight towards it. Like I said, real men.

But the next generation, the ones who are too politically correct to have sex, who have to sign legally-binding documents to hold someone’s hand, have the opportunity to be the realest men of all. Not for them the cumbersome responsibility of condoms, the life-altering option of severing tubes that have no right to be severed, these lads can opt for the male contraceptive jab, a poke in the unmentionables which will have their swimmers drifting in the shallow end like a bunch of paddies in the Algarve.

Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance (RISUG) has been in development for decades and is expected to be launched in the UK within the next year. Rather than cut off the access point, the procedure creates a barrier which damages the sperm before it can reach its intended target, allowing two consenting adults to recreate without fear of procreation. There are side effects but, given the sacrifices women have made to keep our determined little paddlers at bay, I think we’re due a little bruising, scrotal swelling, acute pain, haemorrhage, haematoma and surgical infection, don’t you?

Best of all RISUG is entirely reversible, a “non-invasive procedure" bringing the lads back to life with no apparent harm done. So, in essence, all men could get jabbed as soon as they become sexually active, negating the need for the female contraceptive pill, the diaphragm, the contraceptive implant, and the underused, and often underrated, prayers to god.

It’ll be a brave new world, a world where men only share their seed with those fully deserving of it, where family planning is truly a joint decision, and where the only children born are those who were meant to be born. Except that will never happen. Yes, there will be a nice cohort of progressive males lining up for a bit of acute pain at their local surgery every couple of years, but for the majority the notion of stymying their virility will be anathema.

Coming over all religious and righteous they’ll claim it’s unnatural, that tampering with nature is wrong, that young males full of vim and bursting with vigour should not be felled in their prime. Then, after they’ve finished making their argument, they’ll head out into the night, free and unhindered, wholly unprepared for the unexpected and, in their eyes, all the better for it.

No, as far as we’re concerned, that’s the woman’s problem; we just carry the gun, it's up to them what to do with the bullets. I t’s not us who has to carry a small person inside us, not us who has to put on weight, endure morning sickness and then deposit said person into the world via a painful, often lengthy, ordeal. You can give us blanks, tell us to watch where we shoot, but until science comes up with a way of making us carry the baby we’ll just keep on firing.