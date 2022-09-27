Wexford

Straight Talking Until science figures out a way to make men pregnant we’ll just keep shooting our shot

Simon Bourke

Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance (RISUG) has been in development for decades and is expected to be launched in the UK within the next year. Expand

Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance (RISUG) has been in development for decades and is expected to be launched in the UK within the next year.

For too long we’ve had it all our own way, acted with impunity, without fear of reprisal. We’ve sown seeds in far-flung fields and been nowhere to be seen come harvest, invested stocks in flourishing markets and bailed at the first sign of trouble, came, saw, and conquered as if it were all a big joke. And for a time it probably was a joke, a by-product of living the fullest of lives, being a man of this world, a law unto himself.

Ask any man of a certain vintage how many children he has and the reply will come in two parts: part one will contain the actual answer, whether it be one, two, three or a dozen. The second part will be dispatched as a punch-line, delivered a few seconds later for maximum effect: “...that I know of”. The insinuation of course is that, in his pomp, this middle-aged man was such a slayer of women, such a sword-smith, that there’s simply no telling how many children he sired, no telling how many fatherless kids are out there with those unmistakable ears, big gormless grin, no telling at all. 

