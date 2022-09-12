Ukrainian residents enjoy community celebration in Enniscorthy

Fun and games at Ukraine Independance Day at the Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy.

AN event organised recently in Enniscorthy for Ukranian members of the community was a great success attracting a very large crowd to Astro-Active.

The event was organised by Wexford Local Development’s Community Development Team (SICAP), other staff members from the company and Ukrainian volunteers who all came together to give a helping hand on the day.

Ukraine recently celebrated independence day and the event in Enniscorthy was a local way or marking that event for the community here.

Very much family orientated the organisers expressed gratitude to Astro-Active for use of the facility for the afternoon and for their assistance during the event.

Mary Farrell, from Sports Active, was on hand to oversee the sports activities with the children and lots of medals were handed out on the day.

The event was a massive success with around 700 children and adults in attendance with people travelling from all around the county to attend including Enniscorthy, Gorey, Riverchapel, Kilmuckridge, Hookless, Roslare, Wexford town, New Ross and other surrounding areas.

A wide range of activities took place on the day and there was lots of food for everyone to enjoy.

Paddy Redmond from the Irish Red Cross, members of the local fire service and community garda, Christian Dorneanu were among those in attendance and the activities enjoyed by those present included music, arts, crafts, sports, dancing, singing, meeting Disney characters and a fun sing-along with DJ, Liam Sharkey.

There were special guests musicians in attendance on the day including a Ukrainian opera singer and musicians.

A spokesperson for the organisers commented to the Enniscorthy Guardian: “It was a very emotional, special and memorable day.”

“The feedback was that they had an amazing day, felt so welcomed and supported by everyone, and were extremely grateful,” she said.