Ukrainian community party in Enniscorthy is a tasty success

COLAÍSTE Bríde in Enniscorthy was transformed into a festive feast of Ukrainian delights recently when it played host to a community Christmas party for the local Ukrainian community.

The event was a great success and provided an ideal opportunity for local people to mingle with those from Ukraine.

However, it also enabled Ukrainians who might not have known each other but are residing in Enniscorthy to get to know one another.

The event was facilitated by Enniscorthy Slaínte, however, Suzanne O’Leary, from that organisation, said it was organised by local Ukrainian people themselves.

The first Ukrainians arrived in Enniscorthy in March 2022, so the event was also organised to mark the upcoming first anniversary of their arrival.

The organisers invited local TDs and members of Enniscorthy Municipal District to the event and also local people and the various organisations who have supported them and made their acclimatisation a little bit easier.

Commenting on the event, Ms O’Leary said it was a great success and she highlighted that it was a fantastic opportunity for people to sample some of the traditional food from Ukraine.

While some of the people who attended the party have been residing here for many years, for others March will mark the first anniversary of their arrival to a place that many of them now call their ‘home from home’.