Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.1°C Dublin

Ukrainian community party in Enniscorthy is a tasty success

Horoshehen Ko, Yuliiq, Lily Leacy, Domini Ko and Melnyk Zhannoi at the Ukrainian Christmas Party held in Coláiste Bríde. Expand
Kate, Mariia, Vilalina and Kira at the Ukrainian Christmas Party. Expand
Alex Zovitash, Suzanne O'Leary, Cllr. Aidan Browne, chairman Enniscorthy Municipal District), Tinda Tobin-Kavanagh and Anastasiia Panchenko at the Ukrainian Christmas Party held in Coláiste Bríde. Expand
Kira, Dariia and Sasha. Expand
Lilion, Vitaliive, Khrystyna and Bohdan Velychko. Expand
Nastia Kozyrska, Tetianh Kosyrska and Zhanna Savchenko. Expand
The Azmuk family, Natalia, Tgor, Liza and Maiia. Expand
Dlena Yatsenko, Danylo, Arona Mariieva and Illia. Expand

Close

Horoshehen Ko, Yuliiq, Lily Leacy, Domini Ko and Melnyk Zhannoi at the Ukrainian Christmas Party held in Coláiste Bríde.

Horoshehen Ko, Yuliiq, Lily Leacy, Domini Ko and Melnyk Zhannoi at the Ukrainian Christmas Party held in Coláiste Bríde.

Kate, Mariia, Vilalina and Kira at the Ukrainian Christmas Party.

Kate, Mariia, Vilalina and Kira at the Ukrainian Christmas Party.

Alex Zovitash, Suzanne O'Leary, Cllr. Aidan Browne, chairman Enniscorthy Municipal District), Tinda Tobin-Kavanagh and Anastasiia Panchenko at the Ukrainian Christmas Party held in Coláiste Bríde.

Alex Zovitash, Suzanne O'Leary, Cllr. Aidan Browne, chairman Enniscorthy Municipal District), Tinda Tobin-Kavanagh and Anastasiia Panchenko at the Ukrainian Christmas Party held in Coláiste Bríde.

Kira, Dariia and Sasha.

Kira, Dariia and Sasha.

Lilion, Vitaliive, Khrystyna and Bohdan Velychko.

Lilion, Vitaliive, Khrystyna and Bohdan Velychko.

Nastia Kozyrska, Tetianh Kosyrska and Zhanna Savchenko.

Nastia Kozyrska, Tetianh Kosyrska and Zhanna Savchenko.

The Azmuk family, Natalia, Tgor, Liza and Maiia.

The Azmuk family, Natalia, Tgor, Liza and Maiia.

Dlena Yatsenko, Danylo, Arona Mariieva and Illia.

Dlena Yatsenko, Danylo, Arona Mariieva and Illia.

/

Horoshehen Ko, Yuliiq, Lily Leacy, Domini Ko and Melnyk Zhannoi at the Ukrainian Christmas Party held in Coláiste Bríde.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

COLAÍSTE Bríde in Enniscorthy was transformed into a festive feast of Ukrainian delights recently when it played host to a community Christmas party for the local Ukrainian community.

The event was a great success and provided an ideal opportunity for local people to mingle with those from Ukraine.

However, it also enabled Ukrainians who might not have known each other but are residing in Enniscorthy to get to know one another.

The event was facilitated by Enniscorthy Slaínte, however, Suzanne O’Leary, from that organisation, said it was organised by local Ukrainian people themselves.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The first Ukrainians arrived in Enniscorthy in March 2022, so the event was also organised to mark the upcoming first anniversary of their arrival.

The organisers invited local TDs and members of Enniscorthy Municipal District to the event and also local people and the various organisations who have supported them and made their acclimatisation a little bit easier.

Commenting on the event, Ms O’Leary said it was a great success and she highlighted that it was a fantastic opportunity for people to sample some of the traditional food from Ukraine.

While some of the people who attended the party have been residing here for many years, for others March will mark the first anniversary of their arrival to a place that many of them now call their ‘home from home’.

Privacy