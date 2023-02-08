Ukraine Wexford cabaret to take place in arts centre

WEXFORD Arts Centre will be venue for a very special concert on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m.

The Ukranian Wexford cabaret will feature Ukraine and Wexford performers and it promises to be a great night of eclectic entertainment.

The event will be feature music, spoken word performance and literary readings and the line-up of artists will include Sasha Bratkova, who will read an excerpt of short work by Ukraine playwright, Elena Astaseva, titled ‘A Dictionary of Emotions’.

Also taking part will be young singer and pianist, Jane Babina, Opera singer, Olga Doroshchuk with Anastasia Horiacha on Piano, the Bride Street Folk Choir, spoken word artist, Stephen James Smith and New Ross based singer-songwriter, Dakota Venn-Keane.

There might also be some very special guests performing on the night too. The cost of admission will be €10 and with proceeds going to Ukraine Relief/Friends of Ukraine.