Two Wexford artists share in Richard Malone prize fund

Two Wexford artists are sharing in a prize fund provided by fashion designer Richard Malone as part of the Making and Momentum exhibition honouring the legacy of world-renowned designer Eileen Gray of Enniscorthy, which he curated.

To coincide with the staging of the exhibition in the County Hall, Wexford-born Malone, a designer and artist based in London, sponsored a fund of €10,000 to be divided among eight artists.

The Wexford artists allocated €1,250 each are Olivia O’ Dwyer and Ciarán Bowen, both based in Wexford town while the following artists from various parts of the country were also successful – Almha McCartan, Andrew Bell, Darren Francis Cassidy, Jan McCullough, Orla Kelly and Vera Ryklova.

The bursaries were offered with the aim of championing the creation of “experimental or solution-based art and design” with applications invited across all creative disciplines from art and design to music and writing.

Ciarán Bowen said the award will assist his research into a planned new body of work that will push his practice and develop his skills as an artist.

"My work deals with the materiality of paint and how I can stretch the limitations of it by using materials that pull or push the boundaries of traditional painting.”

“ As well as making bigger works I’m looking to develop new techniques with dried out acrylic paint skins by arranging abstract compositions with them and stretching them over boards.”

Olivia, a native of Limerick living in Wexford is interested in “Bad Painting”, a purposely raw style of painting developed in the 1970s where the idea and the immediacy of the work is most important.

She is planning to make a series of paintings about overlooked female artists who have been forgotten in art history,” those who have been neglected and marginalised for years or even centuries. Artists like Hilma Af Klint and Harriet Powers who pioneered the way for us women

today.”

Richard Malone congratulated all the winners who were selected by the artists exhibiting in Making and Momentum including Sara Flynn, Laura Gannon, Richard Malone, Ceadogán Rugs, Mourne Textiles and Niamh O’ Malley.