Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Truss said her mini budget would start a new era. It certainly has done

Editorial Comment

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Conservatives have, deservedly, been taking a hammering in the polls. Expand

Close

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Conservatives have, deservedly, been taking a hammering in the polls.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Conservatives have, deservedly, been taking a hammering in the polls.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Conservatives have, deservedly, been taking a hammering in the polls.

since the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and with the looming coronation of Charles as the new king, there has been much discussion of sea change in British society.

The end of the second Elizabethan age has led to considerable soul searching across the Irish sea but another major change looks to be on the way with the Tory party in the midst of a bizarre self-inflicted crisis.

Privacy