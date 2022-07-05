Triple header of big acts announced for latest Park Live gig at Wexford’s Min Ryan Park

A triple header of The Stunning, Something Happens and special guest Mundy are set to take the stage at Lantern Events’ ‘Park Live’ gigs in Wexford’s Min Ryan Park next month, on Friday, August 19.

The latest announcement comes hot on the heels of a sold out show by The Coronas and a huge show with The 2 Johnnies and their band.

While the biggest Irish band in the world was U2 in the 90s, purists would say that in Ireland it was The Stunning. In the seven years they were initially together, they toured relentlessly building up a following that would make them one of the most successful Irish bands ever. Their debut album, ‘Paradise in The Picturehouse’ spent five weeks at number one and became one of the most-loved Irish albums of all time. They’ve had numerous hit singles including ‘Brewing up a Storm’, ‘Half Past Two’, ‘Heads are Gonna Roll’ and more recently ‘Brighten up my Life’, that are still regularly heard on the airwaves today.

In terms of Irish rock credentials, Something Happens are a band that need little introduction too. Fronted by Newstalk’s Tom Dunne, they also have a number of beloved hits to their name including “Parachute” and “Hello, Hello, Hello, Hello, Hello (Petrol)”.

As for Mundy, he’s one of Ireland’s best loved singer/songwriters with an amazing back catalogue including the likes of ‘Gin and Tonic Sky’, ‘To You I Bestow’ and of course ‘July’.

Tickets for the show are priced from €35 and will be available from Friday, July 8, from lantern.ie and parklive.ie