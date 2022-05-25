Trip back in time during Greatest Knight weekend in New Ross

The New Ross History Group were delighted with the turnout for the 803rd anniversary remembrance of William Marshal, founder of the town of New Ross in 1207 and known as The Greatest Knight, who ever lived.

On the first day the group were given a historical tour of the graveyard. Inside the church Rev. Ian Cruickshank regaled the group with the history of St Mary’s and gave all present a blessing. The MC Seamus Kiely sang ‘How Great Thou Art’ and introduced Jack Stacey who gave a talk about the famous ‘Nesta’, followed by a talk about William Marshal.

The chairman of the New Ross History Group, Mick Conway spoke about the connection between William Marshal, Robin Hood and William Wallace etc. Subsequently, the group visited the Dunbrody famine ship for music and some songs of the sea.

On day two the group went to the viewing point at Slieve Coillte, followed by a visit to Kilmokea House and gardens at Great Island. The highlight of the day was the guided tour of the Hook Lighthouse.

Then on to Tintern Abbey, and a walk around the walled gardens of Colclough. The event concluded with a trip to unwind in The Vine Cottage pub in Saltmills to chat about the day and enjoy the music and craic.