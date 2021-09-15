Trad event’s return is music to everyone’s ears

The Irish National Heritage Park hosted its first music event since late August 2019 last weekend.

The event was Slí Cheoil Cois Sláine / Wexford Trad & Folk Trail and was co-presented with Wexford Arts Centre, in partnership with Irish National Heritage Park and Music Generation Wexford.

Slí Cheoil Cois Sláine are passionate about bringing together traditional musicians from the four corners of the county and providing a feast of song and dance in an historic setting, while also providing a platform for the next generation of musicians.

With good weather forecasted and talented acts slated to perform, the event was in high demand. Tickets were sold out a day in advance as fans flocked to see the performers.

Some of the fantastic performances that were enjoyed by visitors on the day included piper Padraig Sinnott along with wife Brigid (accordian), Paul O’Reilly (guitar) and Darragh Doyle (banjo), poet Stephen James Smith. Wexford Folk Orchestra, Sea Shanty Singers, Wexford Traditional Singers and a performance by Fergal O’Hanlon, The Revilles, Ned Wall and Danescastle’s Jon Reville, Guitar and fiddle duo James & Alice McIntyre and clasically trained singer Ann Marie Corcoran.

Keeping in the traditional spirit, fans of sean nós were treated to a performance by one of the best paractitioners, Lorcán MacMathúna. Martin Tourish (Altan) was on accordian, Daire Bracken (Jiggy) on fiddle and Éamonn Galldubh on pipes and flute.

Helena Mulkerns, brought a touch of vaudeville to proceedings with her Cáca Milis Cabaret, while singer/guitarist Marion McEvoy and the Carraig Rua outfit also entertained during the trad-themedshow.

Jazz singer Melanie O’Reilly was accompanied by keyboardist Scott Flanagan and bass player Adrian Jackson for a delightful Celtic Jazz set. The Wild Turkeys also set up late afternoon sounding as brilliant as ever.

There was particular emphasis on young musicians this year with large numbers performing with the Comhaltas groups from Wexford town, Danescastle and Kilmuckridge. Ellie Walsh and Orla Quirke of New Ross’s Trad House led a relaxed all-comers’ Trad Jam in the gorgeous setting of the Medieval Ringfort. At the same venue, Cuckoo’s Nest, a family group of all ages led by Maureen Codd, enthralled listeners with dance tunes.

The day was a hugely successful celebration of Wexford’s proud living heritage and its wealth of talent, with many young musicians showing their passion for traditional music.

Slí Cheoil Cois Sláine / Wexford Trad & Folk Trail was supported by Wexford County Council, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Music Generation Wexford, Foras na Gaeilge and the Arts Council. Craobh Loch Garman Chairman, Matty Murphy, also expressed his gratitude to Irish National Heritage Park, An Garda Síochána, Wexford Civil Defence, Matt and Eileen Kent, John Fowler and Davy Martin for their support.