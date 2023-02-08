Top Irish comedian to perform hit show in Wexford

Deirdre O'Kane looks on as Eve Hewson (right) greets Eva Birthistle at the launch in Ballsbridge. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

COMEDIAN Deirdre O’Kane is bringing a wealth of life experience and plenty of laughs to St. Michael’s Theatre in New Ross on Saturday, February 11, with her hit show ‘Demented’.

The show centres of the theme of menopause, with O’Kane sharing her experiences of going through it.

“It affected me when I was 45. I was already fairly prone to being grumpy so I thought I really don’t need anymore of this!” O’Kane said.

“I went to see a doctor very quickly. The science is on our side and we’re very, very lucky that it is. I do talk about the rage; it’s like a road rage but instead of being on the road, you’re in the house. I talk about the help the gym can be.”

While educational, the show takes a typically O’Kane humorous take on everything to do with the condition and the comedian said she is looking forward to a lively show in New Ross.

In ‘Demented’ she gives a raw, very open account of her menopause ordeal. “People get sore bones, I didn’t get that. I think irritability really was the biggest factor for me and I hated myself because it was just so unpleasant for the people you live with.”

The show details how it impacted family life and O’Kane is quick to recommend women to attend their doctor and consider Hormone Replacement Therapy.

Having started out as a comedian in 2006, she was among the first wave of female Irish comedians on the circuit.

“It’s still a very male dominated industry, but back then there were no female comedians, none.”

She said this was one of the reasons why she wanted to take to the stage and offer her visceral, truthful form of comedy reflecting her own experiences as a young woman at the time. “The discourse around being a woman lagged way behind society so it was good to be a part of breaking that glass ceiling.”

Over the years the content may have changed: being married, motherhood etc, but audiences can still expect bracing, challenging material that will elicit plenty of laughs.

She has since performed numerous times in Edinburgh and at venues throughout the world, while juggling family life (she is married with two children).

O’Kane’s show offers plenty of relatable insights into what it is like when menopause affects you.

“I often found the men are laughing more than the women because they know exactly what I’m talking about. You have to be real.”

Having spent a year writing the 90 minute show, O’Kane said she stays ‘90pc’ true to it in shows. “It’s fairly polished after a year of being written, but I do like some interaction with the audience. I think this is my first time in New Ross for a show so I’m looking forward to it.”

She said it is finally a great time to be a woman in Ireland as there is an openness about everything about what it means to be a woman, adding that there are finally a lot of women on the comedy circuit, offering a variety of styles.

O’Kane said she doesn’t feel any pressure to write comedy in a certain way – whether that’s the current trend towards raunchy content or any form.

For her the performance is about being true to herself.

She said comedy is a great leveller. “With our weather, we all need a laugh” adding that audiences have only started coming back to watch live comedy since September after the pandemic and the energy crisis etc.

“The menopause is a great subject as an example of that because it certainly isn’t something I’d want to talk about. No woman really wants to announce this publically but because the conversation is actually happening, finally, I think it was the right time to do it.”

Originally from Drogheda, County Louth, O’Kane is married to writer and director Stephen Bradley. She became a stand-up comic in 1996 and got into the finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards of that year. She has played at the Edinburgh Festival every year since including 2001 where she not only performed her own solo show, Deirdre O’Kane is ‘Crystallized’, but also the two-hander ‘Tis Pity She’s Anonymous’.

O’Kane has also played The Melbourne, Adelaide and Kilkenny Cat Laughs Festivals and has toured the Middle East, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Prague, Brussels and London.

O’Kane began her career as an actress and has played every major theatre in Ireland as well as touring in Australia, Canada and the UK. Leading roles include Mary in ‘Juno and the Paycock’ (National Theatre), Miss Funny in ‘At the Black Pig’s Dyke’ (Druid Theatre Co.) and Daphne in ‘Present Laughter’ (Gate Theatre).

She portrayed the role of Noeleen in the 2003 motion picture Intermission, directed by John Crowley. She played the lead role in the 2014 biopic Noble as Christina Noble and has appeared on numerous talk shows and comedy programmes.

O’Kane said she has always written about her life and will continue to be inspired by it for her show’s content. Nothing is off the cards when it comes to humour, she says, from funerals to hot topics in society, adding that everyone needs to laugh more.

