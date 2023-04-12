Top films to watch on TV this week

Patriot Games (1992) Film4, 9p.m.

Having hunted down Red October and proven his credentials as one of the CIA’S best agents, Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) finds a family trip to London anything but relaxing when he is called upon to save the Royal Family from an IRA assassination plot. His intervention puts him and his family in the path of a vengeful terrorist who swears to make Ryan pay.

There are very few similarities between the bookish Jack Ryan played by Alex Baldwin, and this all-action incarnation brought to life by Ford. But if you ignore the inconsistencies and don’t compare it to the novels, you’re in for a great ride. Tense and atmospheric, it sustains the attention despite the odd cliché.

THURSDAY

Blazing Saddles (1974) BBC4, 10.45p.m.

Mel Brooks’ classic spoof sees a corrupt businessman (Harvey Korman) hatch a plan to destroy a small town standing in the way of his railroad plans. He starts by ordering the murder of the town’s sheriff, and then convinces the government to appoint a black railroad worker (Cleavon Little) to replace him, knowing the closed-minded villagers won’t be happy. But the new sheriff unexpectedly joins forces with an alcoholic ex-gunslinger (Gene Wilder) to fight the railroad and the bad guys.

It’s hilarious and at times shockingly un-PC, but the laughs are a mile a minute thanks to the outstanding cast, which also includes Brooks himself and the Oscar-nominated Madeline Kahn. Keep an eye out for the infamous campfire scene – you’ll know why.

FRIDAY

No Time to Die (2021) ITV2, 8p.m.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) bids adieu to active service at MI6 under M (Ralph Fiennes) following the capture of arch-nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). A tranquil new life in Jamaica, nursing a broken heart apart from Dr Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), is threatened by the arrival of CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright).

He needs Bond’s help to track down scientist Valdo Obruchev (David Dencik). The mission pits Bond against MI6 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) but fractious inter-agency rivalries are quickly put to one side to defeat Machiavellian mastermind Safin (Rami Malek).

No Time to Die concludes Craig’s muscular tour of duty in style. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga wrings the living daylights out of action sequences including a showdown at sea and screeching car chases that barely touch the brakes.

SATURDAY

The Greatest Showman (2017) E4, 7p.m.

A massive sleeper hit, this musical stars Hugh Jackman as the legendary PT Barnum, a tailor’s son who falls under the spell of the privileged Charity Hallett (Michelle Williams). They live modestly until PT blags a $10,000 bank loan for a museum of living curiosities.

The exhibits include bearded-lady Lettie Lutz (Keala Settle), dwarf Charles Stratton (Sam Humphrey) and high-flying trapeze siblings WD and Anne Wheeler (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Zendaya). Sardonic newspaper critic James Gordon Bennett (Paul Sparks) denounces the enterprise as “a primitive circus of humbug”, but the public disagrees, as does investor Phillip Carlyle (Zac Efron).

The Greatest Showman is a joy-infused blast of pure pleasure that calibrates every swoon of romance and doff of a top hat with masterful precision.

SUNDAY

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Channel 4, 3.55p.m.

In early 1980s San Francisco, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) hopes to support his family by selling expensive bone density scanners. The plan comes to naught. His long-suffering wife Linda (Thandie Newton), who works two jobs to support their five-year-old son Christopher (Jaden Smith), is fed up with her husband’s promises of a brighter future.

So, when Chris enrols in an unpaid internship at top-flight investment bank, an angry Linda walks out on her husband, who has no money to pay the rent and is soon forced onto the streets with his boy.

Will Smith delivers an exceptionally strong lead performance, but it’s a shame Newton wasn’t given a more nuanced role.

MONDAY

Knives Out (2019) Film4, 9p.m.

Wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) presides over a motley crew of dysfunctional relatives (played by, among others, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans and Toni Collette) who have their eyes on his vast fortune.

He invites his kin to an 85th birthday party at his large mansion and apparently commits suicide by slitting his throat after doting carer Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) gives him his medication. Detective Lieutenant Elliott (Lakeith Stanfield) and Trooper Wagner (Noah Segan) attend the scene, accompanied by private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, clearly have a blast).

Knives Out pays loving tribute to Agatha Christie, and writer-director Rian Johnson enjoys pulling the rug from under us.

TUESDAY

Went the Day Well? (1942) Film4, 11a.m.

German paratroopers infiltrate a small English village disguised as a platoon of Royal Engineers. The villagers are eager to help them at first, but when they realise they’ve been duped, they must pull together to thwart the enemy.

This propaganda thriller from the Ealing Studios based on a story by Graham Greene is excellent and not to be missed. While the acting is at times a little stiff, the relationships are on the whole believable, and this is up there with some of the best wartime films, thanks to some brave, well-handled scenes. The cast includes Mervyn Johns, Leslie Banks and a gun-toting Thora Hird in one of her first screen roles.